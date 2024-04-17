Katie Ledecky talks 'true honor' of representing Team USA on Olympic stage

Katie Ledecky has worn the Stars and Stripes for Team USA in each Olympic Games since 2012, when she debuted for the women’s swimming squad in London.

Since then, Ledecky has won seven gold medals, including four at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and two at the Tokyo Games in 2021. She also has three silver medals in her tally.

Ledecky told Fox News Digital it was a "true honor" to represent the U.S. on the global stage.

"Something I don’t take for granted is getting that opportunity, and I’m excited to hopefully have the chance in a couple of months," she said. "We have our Olympic trials in June first, so I have to get through that. Swimming in the United States is super competitive, so even just qualifying for a U.S. team is a huge honor. And then, once you’re named to that team, the expectations are high. And we all want to bring home some medals."

"We take a lot of pride representing Team USA. I have a good feeling about how Team USA is going to [do] this summer, both in swimming and in all the other sports as well. I think it’ll be a great summer."

Ledecky, who talked to Fox News Digital on behalf of her new partnership with Core Power, will likely be among the swimmers to represent Team USA once the trials are finished.

Upon entering Paris, she will be one gold medal behind Jenny Thompson for the most in women’s Olympic swimming. Ledecky stands alone in second place after picking up two in Tokyo to surpass Germany’s Kristin Otto and American Amy Van Dyken.

Ledecky is considered to be the greatest swimmer in the world, but she will definitely have competition from Australia’s Ariarne Titmus and Canada’s Summer McIntosh.