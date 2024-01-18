Trump dominates polls after Iowa victory, White House says Biden does not insult voters and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...



SETTING HIS SIGHTS – Trump dominates polling in New Hampshire and beyond after Iowa caucuses victory. Continue reading …

POTTY MOUTH POTUS – Biden's insults to voters disprove White House press secretary's claim. Continue reading …

DELAY DENIED – Trump blasts ‘nasty’ judge for not postponing E Jean Carroll trial in wake of mother-in-law's funeral. Continue reading …

'CONCERNED ABOUT THIS ISSUE' – Charlamagne Tha God stunned by wave of 'working-class people' upset over migrant crisis. Continue reading …

COMING IN HOT – Costco comes to the rescue for shoppers desperately seeking viral mirror at a lower cost. Continue reading …





POLITICS

STATE OF PLAY – New poll shows where Trump, Haley stand in New Hampshire GOP primary. Continue reading …

TECH SUPPORT – DOJ further acknowledges Hunter Biden's laptop is real, contents match Apple iCloud backups. Continue reading …

‘ALARMING’ – Feds asked banks to search private transactions for terms like ‘MAGA,’ ‘Trump.' Continue reading …

ADMITTING DEFEAT – GOP rebels reluctantly accept loss in short-term government funding fight. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…





MEDIA

‘DO YOUR JOB’ – Speaker Johnson says he confronted Biden on dozens of measures that weakened border. Continue reading …

VEEP ON 'THE VIEW' – Vice President Harris admits she's 'scared as heck' about a Trump win in 2024. Continue reading …

‘DON’T THINK YOU CAN IGNORE' – CNN's Kaitlan Collins stands by Trump town hall after liberal backlash. Continue reading …

TOUCHDOWN – California parents praise Newsom for shooting down tackle football ban. Continue reading …









OPINION

CAROL ROTH – It’s impossible to be an extraordinary country with a mediocre attitude. Continue reading …

SEN. MARCO RUBIO – Three steps toward a winning pro-life strategy. Continue reading …

SHORT QUESTIONS – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu reveals to Dana Perino his pick for the top tourist attraction in his state and shares the best advice he's ever received. Continue reading …





PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Trump prosecutor Fani Willis is a fantastic liar. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – This is now the Harris-Biden ticket. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – All the Republican candidates are outperforming Biden. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – Trump's Iowa victory sparked Democrat paranoia and media hysteria. Continue reading …







IN OTHER NEWS

FAMOUS FAN – 'Jeopardy!' lover Emma Stone applies to game show every year. Continue reading …

BRUSH WITH DEATH – Woman left brain-damaged after allegedly given large dose of fentanyl during dental visit. Continue reading …

RIPPLE EFFECT – Multiple programs outside of Alabama feeling the impact of Nick Saban's retirement. Continue reading …

DEATH ROW DANGER – Minister attending Alabama hitman's controversial execution concerned about the safety of bystanders, witnesses. Continue reading …

NEARLY SUNK – Husband leaves sink full of dirty dishes for his wife after a party — but redeems himself with three simple words. See video …

WATCH

STEPHEN MILLER – Expect a 'massive backlash' to Dem efforts to interfere in NH primary. See video …

STEPHANIE HAMILL – MSNBC is completely censoring a presidential candidate. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"In two weeks, Kamala has been to three times as many battlegrounds as Biden. Let's face it, she's the candidate. The Biden campaign is transitioning. Its pronouns are changing. This is now the Harris-Biden ticket. They don't have another choice. We're in another three-day stretch where the president hasn't been seen in public."

– JESSE WATTERS







FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.