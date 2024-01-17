LAURA INGRAHAM: Trump prosecutor Fani Willis is a fantastic liar

Fox News host Laura Ingraham sheds light on allegations facing Georgia DA Fani Willis on "The Ingraham Angle."

GEORGIA DA FANI WILLIS UNDER FIRE AS ALLEGED RELATIONSHIP ‘SCANDAL’ COULD TARNISH TRUMP CASE

LAURA INGRAHAM: Take the load off Fani. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle." Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Remember, the media was instantly awestruck by the Fulton County D.A.. She was a woman on a mission.

After she announced her indictment of President Trump on the state racketeering charges in August, The New York Times, they described her as a force to be reckoned with: "Fani T. Willis, strode up to the podium in a red dress last year in downtown Atlanta, flanked by an array of dark suits and stone faced officers in uniform. Her voice rang out loud and clear with a hint of swagger." This is bad writing. And the liberal cable hosts, they were busy setting the narrative as well: A smart, gutsy female African American prosecutor versus a reckless, dangerous former president. They thought they'd found their Trump slayer.

Reports show that she had her boyfriend, Nathan Wade, lined up to get paid a nice sum for doing her dirty work. She even sent him to the White House to check in with Biden's staff, billing Fulton County $2,000 on two different occasions in 2022 for his mystery work. Wade was an interesting choicE. even the Washington Post conceded and they noted that he had scant experience in prosecuting any cases. But when allegations of corruption about overpaying her unqualified boyfriend started trickling in, Fani did what most leftist leftists have been trained to do:: Play the victim and cry racism.

But Fani's a fantastic liar because her lover was paid $100 more an hour than others who are far more experienced. To be precise, records show that he was paid $100 more an hour than the experienced RICO prosecutor, John Floyd, according to documents obtained by the Daily Caller Foundation. But facts don't bother Fani. She needs divine intervention.