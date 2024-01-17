Parents relieved after Newsom dooms California bill banning youth tackle football: Time to 'end this'

A Democrat-led effort to ban tackle football for children in California is in jeopardy after Gov. Gavin Newsom's office confirmed Tuesday he plans to veto the controversial bill if it reaches his desk.

"I will not sign legislation that bans youth tackle football," the press release read.

"I am deeply concerned about the health and safety of our young athletes, but an outright ban is not the answer. My Administration will work with the Legislature and the bill’s author to strengthen safety in youth football — while ensuring parents have the freedom to decide which sports are most appropriate for their children."

The bill, authored by Democratic Assembly member Kevin McCarty, followed failed efforts from states like New York and Massachusetts that aimed to protect children under 12 from brain damage and other football-related medical issues.

Outraged parents were quick to voice their dissent for McCarty's bill, including Ashley Bertram, a California mom of three who joined Fox News on Wednesday.

"My children have played for almost nine years now. I've been a team mom for every team, and I have a seven-year-old here, and we are strongly against AB 734," she told officials during the public comment segment of an Assembly hearing last week.

"I believe it [the bill] was absolutely government overreach. I also think it was somebody who's running for mayor and wanted to put their name out there with something big, so that there was name recognition for voters," she added Wednesday on "Fox & Friends First."

The state's efforts to ban youth tackle football date back to 2018, according to California Youth Football Alliance co-founder Steve Famiano, spawning a years-long battle by his organization.

"This is a deep issue. There's a lot of concerns about head trauma in youth sports and especially youth football," he told Fox News.

"I think the the intent is right, but the direction was wrong," he continued. "And I think the governor coming out late last night with this and saying that he's going to veto this bill if it does reach his desk sent a statement to the California legislature that it was time to kind of end this and let's get back to work and work on youth sports safety as we have been doing for the past year."

The shootdown signals the bill's third failed attempt, according to KCRA News in Sacramento.