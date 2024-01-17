Expand / Collapse search
Parents relieved after Newsom dooms California bill banning youth tackle football: Time to 'end this'

Newsom's office confirmed Tuesday that he plans to veto the Democrat-led bill should it reach his desk

Taylor Penley
Published
Newsom to block controversial California bill banning youth tackle football

Newsom to block controversial California bill banning youth tackle football

California Youth Football Alliance Steve Famiano and California mom Ashley Bertram join 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss Gov. Gavin Newsom's decision to block a Golden State bill that would ban tackle football for kids.

A Democrat-led effort to ban tackle football for children in California is in jeopardy after Gov. Gavin Newsom's office confirmed Tuesday he plans to veto the controversial bill if it reaches his desk.

"I will not sign legislation that bans youth tackle football," the press release read. 

"I am deeply concerned about the health and safety of our young athletes, but an outright ban is not the answer. My Administration will work with the Legislature and the bill’s author to strengthen safety in youth football — while ensuring parents have the freedom to decide which sports are most appropriate for their children."

CALIFORNIA COULD BAN TACKLE FOOTBALL FOR KIDS UNDER 12 OVER HEALTH CONCERNS

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at a conference

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California on May 2, 2023. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

The bill, authored by Democratic Assembly member Kevin McCarty, followed failed efforts from states like New York and Massachusetts that aimed to protect children under 12 from brain damage and other football-related medical issues. 

Outraged parents were quick to voice their dissent for McCarty's bill, including Ashley Bertram, a California mom of three who joined Fox News on Wednesday.

"My children have played for almost nine years now. I've been a team mom for every team, and I have a seven-year-old here, and we are strongly against AB 734," she told officials during the public comment segment of an Assembly hearing last week.

CALIFORNIA MIDDLE SCHOOLER BANNED FROM SPORTS OVER ‘BLACKFACE,’ BUT GROUP SAYS IT WAS JUST EYE PAINT

Middle school football

A California bill authored by Democratic Assembly member Kevin McCarty aims to ban youth tackle football for children under 12. (Michael Siluk/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"I believe it [the bill] was absolutely government overreach. I also think it was somebody who's running for mayor and wanted to put their name out there with something big, so that there was name recognition for voters," she added Wednesday on "Fox & Friends First."

The state's efforts to ban youth tackle football date back to 2018, according to California Youth Football Alliance co-founder Steve Famiano, spawning a years-long battle by his organization.

"This is a deep issue. There's a lot of concerns about head trauma in youth sports and especially youth football," he told Fox News. 

CALIFORNIA EXPANDS TRAVEL BAN TO THREE STATES AFTER TRANSGENDER STUDENT RESTRICTIONS ON SCHOOL SPORTS

Football in grass

Concerns over brain injuries in youth sports have led some states like California to look at banning tackle football for younger athletes. (Fox News)

"I think the the intent is right, but the direction was wrong," he continued. "And I think the governor coming out late last night with this and saying that he's going to veto this bill if it does reach his desk sent a statement to the California legislature that it was time to kind of end this and let's get back to work and work on youth sports safety as we have been doing for the past year."

The shootdown signals the bill's third failed attempt, according to KCRA News in Sacramento.

California advances bill banning tackle football for children under 12 Video

