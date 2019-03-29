Trump declares 'Russia hoax' dead, rips Democrats and FBI at Michigan rally as he eyes 2020

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.



Developing now, Friday, March 29, 2019

TRUMP VICTORY LAP: President Trump, fired-up in his first major rally since Special Counsel Robert Mueller cleared him of any collusion with Russia, ripped the FBI and Democrats and accused his political foes of trying to defraud the public with "ridiculous bulls--t" ... Declaring the "Russia hoax" dead, Trump predicted that the former Department of Justice and FBI officials who pushed the collusion theory and authorized secret surveillance warrants against members of his campaign would soon have "big problems."

Adam Schiff urged to step down as House Intel chairman

TRUMP CAN'T WAIT TO CAMPAIGN AGAINST AOC'S GREEN NEW DEAL: At his rally in Grand Rapids, Mich., Thursday night, President Trump also took the time to mock the Democrats' Green New Deal in perhaps a preview of his 2020 re-election campaign ... "I'd rather not talk about it tonight, Trump told his audience, "because I don't want to talk them out of it too soon. Because I love campaigning against the Green New Deal. I want them to make that a big part of their platform."

RECUSAL CONFUSION IN SMOLLETT CASE: Cook County (Ill.) State’s Attorney Kim Foxx did not “formally” recuse herself from the Jussie Smollett case, her office said in a statement Thursday .... The state's attorney's office explained that Foxx used the term "recuse" in a "colloquial" sense rather than a legal sense when she left the case in February. The statement was the latest twist in the saga centering around Smollett, the "Empire" actor whom Foxx's office decided not to prosecute Tuesday for orchestrating an alleged hate-crime hoax.

In addition, the city of Chicago delivered a letter to Jussie Smollett's legal team seeking $130,000 from the actor for "expended on overtime hours in the investigation of this matter." Smollett's lawyers, in turn, have demanded an apology from Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson for "dragging an innocent man’s character through the mud."

Chicago mayor urges Trump to 'sit on the sidelines' in the Smollett case

PRELIMINARY FINDINGS IN BOEING 737 Max Crash: Officials investigating crash of a Boeing 737 Max airliner in Ethiopia have reached a preliminary conclusion that a suspect flight-control feature automatically activated before the plane hit the ground, the Wall Street Journal reported ... The Boeing 737 Max has been grounded worldwide since the March 10 crash, which left 157 people, including eight Americans, dead. In October, another Boeing 737 Max operated by Lion Air also crashed, plunging into the sea shortly after takeoff in Indonesia. Officials are investigating whether the same flight-control feature malfunctioned in the October crash of a Boeing 737 Max airliner.

DEMS REFUSE TO GIVE UP ON COLLUSION - "They are lying to the American people because they can’t give it up. It is outrageous and some of these people need to be held accountable. I hope the president calls a special counsel to look into this, because the American people deserve to know how they’ve been manipulated, how they have been used.”– Rush Limbaugh, syndicated radio talk show host legend, on "Special Report with Bret Baier," calling on President Trump to investigate the investigators and the mainstream media following the findings in the Mueller report. (Click the image above to watch the full video.)

Trump-related school assignment prompts anger, death threats against Houston-area teacher: report.

Jeremy Tedesco: Southern Poverty Law Center wrongly targets conservative groups – like mine.

Report: Dem megadonor waited 15 minutes before calling 911 on second man who died in home.

Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan to retire.

Powerball lottery jackpot: Here's the tax damage.

Low-salary jobs that pay off big in retirement.

Five things to know about Lyft ahead of its IPO.

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate; Mark Fuhrman explores the case that inspired the Amber Alert system.

Hannity, 9 p.m. ET: Special guests include Judge Jeanine Pirro and Mark Levin, host of "Life, Liberty & Levin."

Fox News @ Night, 11 p.m. ET: An interview with filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., House Minority Whip.

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "Possible Republican Challenger for 2020?" - Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld explains why he is seriously considering running against President Donald Trump as a Republican candidate in 2020. An uneasy ceasefire between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers continues in Gaza as Egyptian moderators try to formalize a truce between the sides. Fox News' Jerusalem correspondent Trey Yingst discusses the latest on the conflict from Gaza City. Don't miss the good news with Fox News' Tonya J. Powers. Plus, commentary by Chris Wallace, host of "Fox News Sunday."

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Amb. Dennis Ross, a former special assistant to President Obama, on latest in the ceasefire between the Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers; veteran sports reporter and author Bob Klapisch on his new book, "Inside the Empire: The True Power Behind the New York Yankees"; Kennedy takes on the Mueller report, Smollett case and latest in the 2020 presidential race.

The Todd Starnes Show, Noon ET: Todd discusses President Trump's rally in Michigan with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.

Cavuto Live, Saturday, 10 a.m. ET: U.S. Rep Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. on why he is renewing collusion allegations against President Trump. Former U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., on calls for House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, D-Calif., to resign. Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney on how the Mueller report may impact the 2020 race. Plus, new reaction to the White House taking measures to scrap ObamaCare.

2017: Britain files for divorce from the European Union as Prime Minister Theresa May sends a six-page letter to EU Council President Donald Tusk.

1962: Jack Paar hosts NBC's "Tonight" show for the final time. (Johnny Carson would debut as host the following October.)

1951: Julius and Ethel Rosenberg are convicted in New York of conspiracy to commit espionage for the Soviet Union. (They would be executed in June 1953.)

