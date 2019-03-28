Trump, in first rally since Mueller vindication, celebrates end of 'collusion delusion' and 'ridiculous bullsh--'

In his first major rally since Special Counsel Robert Mueller cleared him of any collusion with Russia, President Trump took the stage before a full house at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Thursday night -- and began by declaring that it had been an "incredible couple of weeks for America."

"The Democrats have to now decide whether they will continue defrauding the public with ridiculous bullsh--," Trump said to thunderous applause, "-- partisan investigations, or whether they will apologize to the American people."

The economy, Trump said to sustained cheers, "is roaring, the ISIS caliphate is defeated one-hundred percent, and after three years of lies and smears and slander, the Russia hoax is finally dead. The collusion delusion is over. ... The single greatest political hoax in the history of our country. And guess what? We won."

Trump predicted that the former DOJ and FBI officials who pushed the collusion theory and authorized secret surveillance warrants against members of his campaign -- whom he incidentally called "major losers" -- would soon have "big problems."

Trump also characterized the Democrat chairman of the House Intelligence Committee as "little pencil-neck Adam Schiff, who has the smallest, thinnest neck I've ever seen," and someone who is "not a long-ball hitter."

Schiff, who fiercely pushed the collusion story, has vowed to doggedly continue to investigate Trump despite Mueller's findings -- even as Republicans have called for his resignation.

Trump's rally prompted thousands of supporters to line the streets hours beforehand in a festive atmosphere that included vendors selling "Make America Great Again" hats and holding supportive signs.

The evening was something of a homecoming: Trump became the first Republican in over two decades to win Michigan in the 2016 presidential election, edging out Hillary Clinton thanks, in part, to his decision to cap off his campaign with a final rally in Grand Rapids shortly after midnight on Election Day. "This is our Independence Day," Trump told roaring attendees then.

FOX NEWS EXCLUSIVE: TRUMP VOWS TO RELEASE FISA DOCS THAT KICKSTARTED RUSSIA PROBE

Thursday night's event, though, was a mixture of homecoming and all-out victory parade, in the wake of Mueller's conclusions. Enthusiastic fans -- including many who stood by Trump amid a torrent of unproven allegations that he conspired with Russia to sway the 2016 election -- began to encircle the Van Andel Arena as early as 3:30 a.m.

Trump relived the Election Day rally on Thursday, telling the crowd that he got home at 4 a.m. in the morning and told Melania Trump that he had an "incredible crowd" late into the evening and thought, "How the hell can I lose Michigan? And guess what: We didn't lose Michigan."

Trump noted that MSNBC and CNN's ratings "dropped through the floor last night," while Fox News' ratings were "through the roof." MSNBC and CNN were the chief proponents of the Russia collusion narrative, and they suffered significant ratings losses following Mueller's report.

Retired cabinet maker Ron Smith, 51, was one of those supporters. He told the Detroit News outside the arena that although "Republicans in Congress are trying to put stumbling blocks in his path," nevertheless, "Donald Trump comes in here and gets stuff done.”

FOX NEWS DOMINATES CNN, MSNBC IN RATINGS AFTER FALSE RUSSIA COLLUSION NARRATIVE IS TOTALLY DISCREDITED

Separately, Trump called the Jussie Smollet episode an "embarassment" both to Chicago and the U.S., and vowed to continue border wall construction.

In remarks to reporters before he left the White House earlier in the day, Trump previewed a wide-ranging rally on everything from the economy to health care and border security. But there was little doubt the president would devote a good deal of time to a victory lap on Russia.

Trump also promised to save the Special Olympics, after the Education Department proposed cuts to the program in its latest budget.

"The Special Olympics will be funded. I just told my people, I want to fund the Special Olympics and I just authorized a funding of the Special Olympics," Trump said. "I've been to the Special Olympics. I think it's incredible and I just authorized a funding. I heard about it this morning. I have overridden my people. We're funding the Special Olympics."

In a fiery, exclusive interview with Fox News' "Hannity" Wednesday night, Trump vowed to release classified documents that could shed light on the Russia probe's origins. He also accused FBI officials of committing "treason" -- slamming former FBI Director James Comey as a "terrible guy," former CIA Director John Brennan as potentially mentally ill, and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., as a criminal.

Redacted versions of FISA documents already released have revealed that the FBI extensively relied on documents produced by Christopher Steele, an anti-Trump British ex-spy working for a firm funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee, to surveil Trump aide Carter Page. At least one senior DOJ official had apparent concerns Steele was unreliable, according to text messages exclusively obtained last week by Fox News.

The leaked dossier, and related FBI surveillance, kickstarted a media frenzy on alleged Russia-Trump collusion that ended with a whimper on Sunday. Trump, on Thursday, told the crowd in Michigan that the dossier was "dirty."

Michigan Democrats, meanwhile, planned a counter-rally nearby, with the party saying it wanted to issue a "call for action and solutions on the fundamental issues facing us all, like health care, education, clean water, equality, immigrant rights, support for our military veterans, jobs, the economy and more."

A handful of protesters separately waved "socialist alternative" flags and yelled, "No Trump, no KKK, no fascists, USA," according to local reports.

Republicans have maintained that Trump has a good chance to win Michigan again in 2020, although changing demographics could present some headwinds. In November, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer defeated a Trump-backed candidate to claim the state's governorship.

"Democrats are in a pickle and they put themselves here" by trumpeting the investigation, said Brian "Boomer" Patrick, communications director for GOP Michigan Rep. Bill Huizenga. "All the eggs were in one basket on the Mueller report."

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.