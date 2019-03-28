Rush Limbaugh urges Trump to take sweeping action at end of Mueller probe

Syndicated radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh, giving an extensive interview to Fox News' Bret Baier on Thursday, called for the president to declassify everything related to the Mueller report and the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), close down the U.S. border, shut down immigration and pardon everyone charged in the Mueller investigation.

“You know what I wish he would do? Declassify everything to do with FISA and everything to do with this investigation, then announcing he's closing the border and shutting down immigration until we can get a handle on it,” Limbaugh said on “Special Report with Bret Baier.”

“And then pardon everybody that has been abused by this unnecessary investigation.”

The conservative host called the Russia investigation a “manufactured coup” and said accountability is needed from the Obama administration to the media.

“There needs to be an investigation into this. There needs to be accountability for everybody who participated in this from people high up in the Obama administration all the way down and including most of the mainstream media,” Limbaugh said.

Limbaugh continued: “The people of this country were told their president was a traitor. They were assured their president had colluded and stolen the election. None of it happened. And the special counsel has known there was no collusion since before the investigation began. There has never been any evidence of it.”

Limbaugh criticized Democrats for continuing to talk about Russian collusion and not being satisfied with the four-page Mueller report summary released Sunday by Attorney General William Barr. Democrats have contended that that summary could not convey the full scope of Mueller's findings, detailed in a report that sources say is several hundred pages long.

“Pelosi and the rest want us to believe that Barr is lying about what's in this report -- that there is evidence of collusion in this report. If that's true, what must they think of Barr?... And where is Mueller saying: ‘Hey wait a minute, Barr is lying about this. I found collusion, I found obstruction. It's in my report.’”

“It's just continuing [Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.] and [Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.] are lying to the American people because they can't give it up.”

Limbaugh also weighed in on President Trump’s push to abolish the Affordable Care Act saying he’d prefer the president focus on the U.S.-Mexico border.

“My preference would be for the president to zero in on the border to zero in on immigration and stop this. We are being invaded. We're being invaded by a bunch of people that [have] … the potential here to totally destroy the makeup of our culture and the makeup of our society,” Limbaugh said.

“There isn’t any assimilation happening here,” Limbaugh said, comparing recent immigrants to immigrants of the past.