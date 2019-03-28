Jussie Smollet's attorney demands apology from mayor, police chief: 'Jussie has paid enough'

Jussie Smollett's legal team is demanding an apology on the actor's behalf from Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanual and Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson for "for dragging an innocent man’s character through the mud."

"It is the Mayor and the Police Chief who owe Jussie - owe him an apology - for dragging an innocent man’s character through the mud. Jussie has paid enough," the statement said.

Smollett's statement came after Emanuel said at a Thursday press conference that the actor should "pay the city back."

"Police are assembling the cost, they’ll do that, and then the corporation for council and city of Chicago will communicate to Jussie Smollett and his legal team about recouping that cost in that effort, and given that he doesn't feel any sense of contrition and remorse, my recommendation is when he writes check in the memo section [of the check], he can put the word 'I'm accountable for the hoax,'" Emanuel stated.

The mayor stood shoulder-to-shoulder with his city's police force Tuesday afternoon, denouncing prosecutors for dropping charges against "Empire" star and slamming the episode as a "whitewash of justice."

Johnson and Emanuel had said they were not only furious with the outcome of Tuesday's surprise hearing but also blindsided by the decision itself, with the officials only learning Smollett wouldn't face charges for allegedly faking a hate crime at the same time the public found out.

"Where is the accountability in the system? You cannot have – because of a person's position – one set of rules applies to them and another set of rules apply to everyone else," Emanuel said. "Our officers did hard work day in and day out, countless hours working to unwind what actually happened that night. The city saw its reputation dragged through the mud...It's not just the officers' work, but the work of the grand jury that made a decision based on only a sliver of the evidence [presented]. Because of the judge's decision, none of that evidence will ever be made public."

Emanuel also said: "[This case] sends a clear message that if you're in a position of influence and power you'll be treated one way and if you're not you'll be treated another way."

