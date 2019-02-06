Trump calls for unity, stands firm on wall, leaves Socialist Dems on defensive at State of Union

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019

TRUMP CALLS FOR STATE OF UNITY, NOT REVENGE: President Trump, in his State of the Union address Tuesday, railed against "ridiculous" investigations and "politics of revenge" and pleaded for unity as Washington again finds itself deadlocked over border security funding and on the verge of another government shutdown ... Touting economic gains during his first two years in office, as well as legislative wins on issues like criminal justice reform, Trump warned that deepening partisan tensions undermine America's progress.

"An economic miracle is taking place in the United States -- and the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics or ridiculous partisan investigations," Trump said, in an apparent reference to Democratic congressional probes of his administration and possibly to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. "If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation. It just doesn't work that way."

At the same time, the president did not back down from his insistence that Congress fund a border wall, which was at the center of a 35-day government shutdown that ended only a few weeks ago and could fuel another shutdown on Feb. 15. Tolerance for illegal immigration, Trump said, is "not compassionate," but "cruel." "Simply put, walls work and walls save lives," Trump said. "So let's work together, compromise and reach a deal that will truly make America safe." However, top Democrats signaled that Trump's State of the Union address did little to convince them that a legislative compromise to construct his proposed border wall is possible.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TRUMP AND AOC FEELING 'SOCIAL': President Trump vowed during his State of the Union address on Tuesday that "America will never be a socialist country," in an apparent rebuke to self-described Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders that drew loud cheers and a standing ovation from Republicans in the House chamber -- as well as supportive applause from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ... In response, after the speech, Ocasio-Cortez told Fox News: “I thought it was great. I think he’s scared."

The progressive firebrand pointedly did not applaud as Trump condemned human trafficking and illegal immigration in his address. In an interview later Tuesday night, Ocasio-Cortez said she was asking herself, "Is this a campaign stop or is this a State of the Union?" She is set to unveil a massive "Green New Deal" with Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed Markey next week.

DATE FOR SECOND TRUMP-KIM SUMMIT ANNOUNCED: President Trump announced Tuesday night during his State of the Union address that he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet later this month in Vietnam ... Trump said he and Kim would meet on February 27 and 28. "If I had not been elected president of the United States, we would right now, in my opinion, be in a major war with North Korea," he added. The president did not share the specific city where the summit will be held, but sources told Fox News it would likely be in Da Nang.

TUNE IN: Maria Bartiromo interviews Secretary of State Pompeo today on 'Mornings with Maria' at 6 a.m. ET

CNN's Van Jones calls Trump speech 'cookies and dog poop'— Press doles out snark, sarcasm and opposition

VIRGINIA IN CHAOS: Uncertainty continues to reign in Virginia as its embattled Democratic governor, Ralph Northam, refuses to resign over a racist photo on his 1984 medical yearbook page and Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax braces for possible legal action from a woman who has accused him of sexual assault ... Northam made no public appearances Tuesday. A close friend, Republican state Sen. Richard Stuart, told the Associated Press he is convinced the governor won't resign. He said Northam told him he felt a responsibility to stay in office and make amends.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party of Virginia on Tuesday signaled that it is not dismissing the sexual assault allegation against Lt. Gov. Fairfax, saying it should be "taken with profound gravity." Fairfax's accuser has been identified as Vanessa Tyson, an associate professor of politics at Scripps College in Claremont, Calif. Tyson alleges that Fairfax forced her to perform oral sex on him during an encounter at the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston.

Fairfax has denied the charge and said the encounter was consensual. Fox News confirmed that Tyson has retained the law firm of Katz, Marshall and Banks, which represented Christine Blasey Ford after she publicly accused then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her during a high school party.

THE SOUNDBITE

KAVANAUGH KARMA HITS DEMS - "What a beautiful bed the Democrats have made for themselves ... It combines the excesses of the Kavanaugh demonization -- what were the two big sins that rose to the top -- one was his yearbook, and then you also had the notion that we must believe everyone. So, you had the sexual assault [allegations] going back 30 years. These events are now in the same case, at each other's throats [in Virginia]. Both are apparently supposed to be believed at the same time. How long can this last?" – Greg Gutfeld, on "The Five," discussing the apparent parallels between the scurrilous 2018 allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and the dueling controversies surrounding Democrats Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax. WATCH

TODAY'S MUST-READS

Meghan McCain calls Trump ‘pathetic’ over his reported dig at late father.

Elizabeth Warren listed race as 'American Indian' in newly revealed Texas State Bar card from 1986.

Search for Savannah Spurlock continues on her birthday as crews focus on river.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Trump touts economy, urges action on drug costs, trade in State of the Union.

Ford unveils updated Super Duty, defends financial stability.

'Cavuto' interview: 'Duck Dynasty' star Phil Robertson says America has lost touch with its core values.

Phoenix drowning in pension debt.

Another dog food recall over dangerous levels of Vitamin D.

STAY TUNED

On Fox Nation:

Meet Abby Hornacek: Fox Nation's newest host on "Quiz Show" - The newest addition to the Fox Nation roster, Abby Hornacek, tests her Super Bowl knowledge on Tom Shillue’s "Quiz Show." Watch a preview of the show now.

Not a subscriber? Click here to join Fox Nation today!

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Reaction to Trump's State of the Union address with the following guests: Tom Homan, a Fox News contributor and former acting ICE director; Grace Eline, a 10-year-old cancer survivor and State of the Union guest; U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Wis. and Rachel Campos-Duffy; Charles Payne, host of "Making Money with Charles Payne"; Mike Rowe, TV host; Donald Trump Jr., son of President Trump; House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy; Michelle Malkin, syndicated columnist.

Your World with Neil Cavuto, 4 p.m. ET: An interview with House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C.

The Story with Martha MacCallum, 7 p.m. ET: Kayleigh McEnany, RNC spokeswoman; Jessica Tarlov, Fox News contributor; Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox News senior analyst; Jill Abramson, former executive editor of the New York Times and author of "Merchants of Truth: The Business of News and the Fight for Facts."

Tucker Carlson Tonight, 8 p.m. ET: David Azerrad, Director of the B. Kenneth Simon Center for Principles and Politics at the Heritage Foundation.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Maria Bartiromo sits down with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a must-see interview.

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: Post-State of the Union coverage with special guest Sean Spicer, former White House press secretary.

Making Money with Charles Payne, 2 p.m. ET: Robert Luna, Surevest CEO and chief investment strategist.

Countdown to the Closing Bell with Liz Claman, 3 p.m. ET: Byron Dorgan, former Democratic U.S. senator and congressman from North Dakota; George Allen, former governor of Virginia.

Kennedy, 9 p.m. ET: An interview with indicted former Trump adviser Roger Stone.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: Jared Halpern, Fox News Radio Capitol Hill correspondent, and Josh Kraushaar, Fox News Radio political analyst, discuss highlights of Trump's State of the Union address with Fox News contributors Jessica Tarlov and Brad Blakeman. Cliff Sims, author of “Team of Vipers: My 500 Extraordinary Days in the Trump White House,” discusses Trump’s work ethic and what he witnessed during his time working in the Trump administration. Plus, commentary by Leslie Marshall, radio host and Fox News contributor.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Fallout from President Trump's State of the Union address with the following guests: Karl Rove, former senior adviser and White House deputy chief of staff under President George W. Bush; Mark Penn, former Clinton adviser; Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump; Ed Rollins, former senior adviser to President Reagan; former White House chief of staff under President George Y.W. Bush; Roger McNamee, founder of Elevation Partners, discusses his new book on Facebook.

The Todd Starnes Show, Noon ET: Indicted former longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone gives an update on his legal troubles and U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., gives his take on the State of the Union.

#TheFlashback

2014: Jay Leno says goodbye to NBC's "The Tonight Show" for the second time, making way for Jimmy Fallon to take over as host.

1993: Tennis Hall of Famer and human rights advocate Arthur Ashe dies in New York at age 49 from AIDS-related pneumonia.

1911: Ronald Wilson Reagan, the 40th president of the United States, is born in Tampico, Ill.

Fox News First is compiled by Fox News' Bryan Robinson. Thank you for joining us! Have a good day! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday morning.