Trump, during State of the Union address, to announce new Kim summit date

President Trump is expected to announce the date of his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Sources told Fox News that the president will announce the meeting is slated for Feb. 27-28 in Vietnam, but likely will not share details of the specific city. Sources suggested the likely location would be Da Nang.

Last month, the White House announced that a second summit between the two was imminent, following a meeting with top North Korean official Kim Jong Chol in the Oval Office.

The president has said multiple times that he was open to having a second summit with Kim in 2019, after the two leaders have exchanged multiple letters. Despite the consistent contact between the two, there has been little concrete progress on an agreement to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula since their summit in Singapore last June.

Following the White House’s announcement, Kim reportedly requested preparations for the meeting. The order from Kim came upon his receipt of a letter from Trump.

“Upon receiving the good personal letter sent by President Trump, the Supreme Leader expressed great satisfaction,” the KCNA said, according to Yonhap News. “He spoke highly of President Trump for expressing his unusual determination and will for the settlement of the issue with a great interest in the second DPRK-U.S. summit.”

The second meeting between the two leaders would follow their historic June summit in Singapore. During that encounter, Trump and Kim signed a document promising to work toward “complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.”

Fox News’ Liz Zwirz and Barnini Chakraborty contributed to this report.