Trump announces guidelines to slow coronavirus spread; Ohio primary polls closed over coronavirus 'emergency'

Trump announces White House guidelines to slow coronavirus spread in 15 days but admits crisis could last for months

President Trump announced on Monday a set of guidelines that he said Americans should follow to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus -- despite admitting that the pandemic could stretch into July or August.

Speaking during a briefing of the coronavirus task force, Trump outlined a plan to slow the spread of COVID-19 in 15 days. “With several weeks of focused action, we can turn the corner and turn it quickly,” Trump said. “Our government is prepared to do whatever it takes.” (Click here to read the guidelines.)

At another point during the news conference, asked if the U.S. was headed into a recession, Trump replied: “Well, it may be.” But then, he said, “We're not thinking in terms of recession, we're thinking in terms of the virus.”

The guidelines advised that older people and those with underlying health conditions “stay home and away from other people.” Officials recommended that large swaths of the population isolate themselves and everyone avoid social gatherings or groups of more than 10 people. They also said Americans should work from home if possible; avoid eating or drinking in bars and restaurants; and “avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits.” Click here for more on our top story.

Ohio to order polls closed over coronavirus 'emergency,' governor says, as three other states prepare for Democratic primaries

Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday night announced his state's health director will order Ohio's polls to be closed Tuesday "as a health emergency" over the spread of the coronavirus, a dramatic move just hours before the state's scheduled primaries.

DeWine had recommended that the primaries be postponed, but a county judge had denied the request Monday evening. President Trump -- speaking at a coronavirus briefing at the White House Monday afternoon -- said he'd leave such decisions on postponing a primary up to the states but emphasized, "I think postponing is unnecessary."

Ohio is the only one of the four states scheduled to hold presidential primaries on Tuesday to move to postpone its contest. Officials in the other states - Arizona, Florida and Illinois - said their primaries would still take place. And that could give Democratic presidential nomination front-runner Joe Biden a chance to deliver a potential knockout blow to Sen. Bernie Sanders – who’s fighting to avoid elimination from the White House race. Click here for more.

First person dosed in US study for potential coronavirus vaccine, officials say

The first-ever clinical trial in a quest for a coronavirus vaccine began Monday as the first injections were administered at Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle.

Four volunteer participants were given injections of a vaccine created by Moderna Inc. in collaboration with the Vaccine Research Center (VRC) and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). Phase 1 of the study is intended to test the safety of three dose levels of the new vaccine -- mRNA-1273 -- named after the genetic material that makes up the injections and which researchers say can produce a vaccine very quickly.

"This study is the first step in the clinical development of an mRNA vaccine" against coronavirus, said Dr. Tal Zaks, chief medical officer at Moderna, in a statement.

The trial will include 45 healthy adults ages 18 to 55. Each participant will receive two shots, 28 days apart. Three different doses will be tested on 15 people each and the participants will be studied to determine whether the vaccine is safe. Click here for more.

Tucker Carlson stresses the importance of keeping Americans employed during the coronavirus pandemic, saying economic stability is the key to weathering the crisis.

