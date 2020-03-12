March 17 primaries: Here are the states voting and the delegates at stake

Democratic voters will head to the polls Tuesday to vote in the party's first set of primaries after voters have the chance to see the last two remaining contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination -- former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders -- go head-to-head in a debate.

Biden has taken control of the race after wins in 10 states on Super Tuesday and at least four states last Tuesday. He now holds a significant delegate lead over Sanders in what became essentially a one-on-one race after billionaire Mike Bloomberg and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren exited the race following Super Tuesday. Sanders admitted the March 10 primaries were not a good night for his campaign while saying he would stay in the race for the Democratic nomination on Wednesday.

Tuesday's races, which award 15 percent of all delegates in the Democratic primary and will bring the number of delegates awarded in the Democratic race to 61 percent of the total delegates available, could be Sanders' last stand.

Here are the states voting and the delegates at stake on Monday, March 17.

Arizona

There are 67 pledged delegates at stake in Arizona's Democratic presidential primary. The results in Arizona will be an important indicator, as Sanders has typically fared better in western states while Biden has excelled in more diverse states. Arizona, sitting on the U.S. southern border, is both western and diverse.

Florida

Florida is the biggest prize available on March 17, awarding 219 pledged delegates in all. A diverse swing state, a good performance in Florida will help Sanders or Biden make the case that they are the most electable Democrat to face President Trump in November.

Illinois

The home state of former President Barack Obama, Illinois will dole out 155 pledged delegates on March 17. Sanders laid some groundwork in Illinois earlier in the primary, visiting the state for three days to Biden's one as of March 11.

Ohio

While Ohio only has the third-most delegates of the four states voting in the March 17 primaries, a win in the ever-important general election swing state could help Biden make himself seem even more like the inevitable nominee or help Sanders revive his campaign. The state will award 136 total delegates.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.