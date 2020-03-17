Today on Fox News: March 17, 2020

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: We'll get the latest on the Trump administration's efforts to slow the COVID-19 pandemic from Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator. U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., updates efforts to provide relief for American workers facing the coronavirus crisis. Fox News contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat answers your coronavirus questions.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: How American life is changing due to coronavirus - On Monday, President Trump announced a set of guidelines for Americans to follow in order to help stop the spread of the coronavirus: avoid social gatherings, work from home and eliminate unnecessary trips. He also urged seniors or those with underlying conditions to stay home. Dr. Devi Nampiaparampil, director of Metropolis Pain Medicine, discusses the possibility of a nationwide lockdown, and what we know so far about people who have recovered from the coronavirus.

Also on the Rundown: As life in America seemingly grinds to a halt, members of Congress are still expected to do their jobs and legislate. How will "social distancing" impact Washington and lawmakers' ability to pass a coronavirus aid bill? Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., joins the Rundown to discuss how Congress is functioning during America's self-isolation.

Plus, commentary by Brian Kilmeade, "Fox & Friends" co-anchor and host of "The Brian Kilmeade Show."

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Special guests include: U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Allen West, former Florida congressman; Dr. Marc Siegel.