Tropical Storm Dorian's path: What you need to know

The fourth named storm of the hurricane season, Tropical Storm Dorian, took aim at Puerto Rico and its neighbors Wednesday as the possibility grows stronger the continental U.S. is impacted over Labor Day weekend.

A hurricane watch has been issued for Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Vieques and Culebra, which means that hurricane conditions are possible within the next 24 hours. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the same areas, in addition to the British Virgin Islands. A tropical storm watch is in effect for the Dominican Republic from Isla Saona to Samana.

Dorian's arrival comes after Tropical Storm Chantal formed earlier this month over the far Northern Atlantic. Subtropical storm Andrea formed on May 21 and quickly fizzled a day later over the Atlantic, southwest of Bermuda. Hurricane Barry, the second storm, made landfall in Louisiana on July 13 as a Category 1 storm.

HERE ARE THE DEADLIEST AND COSTLIEST HURRICANES TO HIT THE US MAINLAND

Where is Tropical Storm Dorian now?

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its 8 a.m. EST update that Dorian is located about 60 miles southeast of St. Croix, with sustained winds of 60 mph and moving northwest at 13 mph.

The storm is expected to continue traveling northwest over the next few days.

"On the forecast track, the center of Dorian will pass over or near the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico later today," the NHC said.

Where is Tropical Storm Dorian going?

After impacting Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, the storm is forecast to move east of the Turks and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday, and near or to the east of the central and northwestern Bahamas on Friday and Saturday.

"Some strengthening is expected today, and Dorian is forecast to be near hurricane strength when it approaches the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico," the NHC said. "Although weakening is possible after Dorian moves across Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, the storm is forecast to strengthen late this week and this weekend while passing near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas."

2019 ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON NOW FAVORS 'ABOVE-NORMAL' ACTIVITY, WITH 10-17 NAMED STORMS, NOAA SAYS

As the holiday weekend approaches, all eyes will be on the storm as it travels over the "very warm water" of the Bahamas, and then possibly makes a turn toward Florida, according to Fox News Meteorologist Adam Klotz.

"This is trending in the wrong direction," Klotz said Wednesday on "Fox & Friends." "It's strengthening, maybe spending more time over warm water, which will allow it to continue to pick up those wind speeds, pick up all that extra moisture. It's looking like a tough system."

The NHC said the threats of tropical storm or hurricane conditions, along with storm surge, "have increased" in the northwestern Bahamas and along portions of Florida's east coast.

"Residents in these areas should monitor the progress of Dorian and ensure that they have their hurricane plan in place," the agency said.

What impact will Tropical Storm Dorian have?

Dorian is a small tropical system, with tropical-storm force winds extending just 60 miles out from the center of the storm, according to the NHC. As of 8 a.m., a wind gust of 39 mph was reported at St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Southern and eastern Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands are expected to see four to six inches of rain, with isolated amounts of up to 10 inches, according to forecasters.

"Heavy rainfall over portions of Puerto Rico and the U.S. and the British Virgin Islands could produce flash flooding during the next couple of days," the NHC said. "Heavy rains are expected to occur over portions of the Bahamas and Florida later this week and into early next week."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

In terms of wind, tropical storm conditions are expected and hurricane conditions are possible in Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, and the U.S. and the British Virgin Islands on Wednesday. Tropical storm conditions are also possible in portions of the Dominican Republic throughout the day.



High surf will also be affecting portions of the islands.

"Swells are expected to increase later this morning across the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and along the southern coasts of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, and they could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions," the NHC said.