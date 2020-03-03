Nashville waking up to aftermath of deadly tornado on Super Tuesday

Devastating images are coming out of Nashville, Tennessee where a rain-wrapped deadly tornado tore through the city overnight. Damage is extensive and several deaths are being reported.

Showers and storms will continue to track through areas of the Mid-South, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic today along a frontal boundary. Tennessee, Alabama and Texas are primary states and could see more strong to severe storms through the day. People should be alert to the latest watches and warnings if they are headed out to vote.

Heavy rain will also be a problem for parts of the Southern Plains and Southeast. Flash flooding will be a risk for the next several days.

Meanwhile, heavy mountain snow and strong winds will move into the higher elevations of the Northwest.