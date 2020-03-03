Expand / Collapse search
Nashville waking up to aftermath of deadly tornado on Super Tuesday

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
National forecast for Tuesday, March 3: Deadly weather strikes Tennessee

Devastating images are coming out of Nashville, Tennessee where a rain-wrapped deadly tornado tore through the city overnight. Damage is extensive and several deaths are being reported.

Showers and storms  will continue to track through areas of the Mid-South, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic today along a frontal boundary.  Tennessee, Alabama and Texas are primary states and could see more strong to severe storms through the day.  People should be alert to the latest watches and warnings if they are headed out to vote.

Heavy rain will also be a problem for parts of the Southern Plains and Southeast. Flash flooding will be a risk for the next several days.

Meanwhile, heavy mountain snow and strong winds will move into the higher elevations of the Northwest.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.