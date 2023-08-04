Social media ablaze over Trump judge's greeting, Devon Archer torpedoes Biden defense and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

ORDER IN THE COURT – Judge's casual greeting to Trump at arraignment for charges included in federal indictment quickly sets social media ablaze. The ex-president pled not guilty to the charges. Continue reading …

EATING THEIR WORDS – Devon Archer torpedoes Biden camp's defense of controversial dinner with executive. Continue reading …

RELIVING RAMPAGE – School shooting reenactment ignites outrage, fight for accountability. Continue reading …

BACK IN POWER – Special election returns ousted Dems to state legislature after Convenant School protests. Continue reading …

CANCELED – Public library pulls rug out from under Kirk Cameron and Riley Gaines just 2 days before event. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

‘TRYING TO STAY OUT OF PRISON’ – Trump’s rivals for the 2024 nomination split on his latest indictment. Continue reading …

ON SECOND THOUGHT – Biden admin quietly revises gas stove analysis, reduces projected benefits. Continue reading …

FOREIGN INFLUENCE – Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm secretly consulted top CCP energy official before SPR releases. Continue reading …

PRINCESS TO PRESIDENT – Meghan Markle plotting next role in politics, not Hollywood: royal expert. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘FRIGHTENING’ – Bud Light shows consequences of stifling ‘open debate and discussion’ says former Levi’s exec. Continue reading …

CBS SLOBBERS OVER JACK SMITH– His 'aggressive approach' to health, fitness 'correlates' to Trump indictments. Continue reading …

REFLECTING BACK – Washington Post reports LGBTQ crackdowns in the Middle East are 'mirroring efforts by American conservatives.' Continue reading …

‘MAX CRINGE’ – Biden roasted for 'Dark Brandon' coffee mug campaign video. Continue reading …

SHORT QUESTIONS – In a new Q&A, John Roberts reveals the one historical figure he'd like to talk to — and what his war correspondent years taught him. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – The media tells viewers a vote for Trump is basically a hate crime. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Joe Biden and the media have been lying about the Biden family business dealings. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – The media mob is feverishly tracking Donald Trump's every single move. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – 7-Eleven workers did what needed to be done. Continue reading …





OPINION

THOMAS SWALLA – AI is a shot in the arm for better medicine. Continue reading …

CAROL ROTH – Forget American meritocracy. China's scary spying system is already here. Continue reading …

JASON ISAAC – Bidenomics is really just a ploy to destroy American energy. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

LUCRATIVE SMUGGLING OPERATION – As cartels prey on vulnerable migrants, El Paso NGOs sound alarm on national humanitarian crisis at the border. Continue reading …

‘UNIVERSE WASN’T ON MY SIDE’ – Jake Paul says Tommy Fury would be 'dead' if they fought in the street: 'I would've beat the sh-- out of him.' Continue reading …

MASTER DISTILLERS – Meet the American who taught Jack Daniel to make whiskey: Nearest Green, Tennessee slave and master distiller. Continue reading …

‘TELLTALE SIGNS – AI influencer attracts men despite not being real, expert shares red flags on celebrity dating apps. Continue reading …

WATCH: WHAT A BEAR! This wasn't exactly the golf outing some friends expected. Watch as golfers in Coquitlam, British Columbia, stood helplessly as a black bear ripped into their possessions — then took off into the woods with a golf bag. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Obama warns Biden about Trump prowess. See video …

WATCH: Kidnappers demand $1 million for return of American nurse and daughter. See video …

FOX WEATHER

THE LAST WORD

"What a liar he [Biden] has been, both as a candidate and as a president. And the amount of money this family made with absolutely no experience from the crack addict, prostitute-loving son Hunter. But first, I'm just being honest. Okay? "

– SEAN HANNITY

