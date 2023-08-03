LAURA INGRAHAM: The media tells viewers a vote for Trump is basically a hate crime

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out Democrats for going after former President Donald Trump over the January 6 Capitol riots on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: That little routine that they pulled when the president started speaking — that kind of sums up the media's culpability in perpetuating a fraud upon the American public. They're not journalists, they're liberal hacks who don't like or trust the tens of millions of Americans who voted for Donald Trump last election . Of course, they weren't going to actually cover what a former president of the United States was saying in his own defense, but we will.

MIKE PENCE: I HAD NO RIGHT TO OVERTURN THE ELECTION

Well, shame on the regime media for not having the decency to cover this case as it should be covered or those remarks, but none of us should be surprised. The New York Times, The Washington Post, other cable networks — they're teaming with unindicted co-conspirators.

At every turn, they seek to protect the party in power and convict the Republicans in a coordinated effort to interfere with the next presidential election. Now, this is why their coverage today was reminiscent of almost how the O.J. Simpson case was handled, complete with insipid narrations of the scene at the courthouse, and at one point, what seemed almost like a car chase.

