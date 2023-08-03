SEAN HANNITY: The media mob is feverishly tracking Donald Trump's every single move

Fox News host Sean Hannity highlighted how much time different media outlets have devoted to covering the corruption allegations against President Biden versus the Trump indictments on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: But first, let me tell you this. It is now a sad reality. We're now at the end of a pretty typical day for Donald Trump, and that is Joe Biden's weaponized DOJ, well, indicted Joe Biden's chief political rival once again. Now, this is pretty much business as usual for Biden's hyperpartisan DOJ. But it's not going to be our top story tonight. We have real scandals to cover, real new news that nobody else will ever cover. And with legitimate, hard evidence of actual crimes surrounding your sitting president, Joe Biden. And what a liar he has been, both as a candidate and as a president. And the amount of money this family made with absolutely no experience from the crack addict, prostitute-loving son Hunter. But first, I'm just being honest. Okay?

BIDEN TAKES LEISURELY BIKE RIDE AT DELAWARE VACATION HOME AS HUNTER BIDEN SCANDAL SURGES

A quick message, by the way, about the Washington swamp, where Trump now does face new charges today. And he was arraigned today. It's true. Our nation's capital is basically a woke swamp dump. More liberal than even San Francisco and New York combined. Riddled with crime, virtue-signaling Democrats, lazy partisan bureaucrats that we pay for and maybe worst of all, so-called journalists who wouldn't know news if it slapped them in the face in the morning. Now, today, those journalists were out in full force. It was an absolute circus over at MSDNC, fake news CNN. They're almost giddy, feverishly tracking Donald Trump's every single move. The media mob wetting their collective pants, treating this like the O.J. Simpson Bronco chase.

'Donald Trump just left Bedminster. Look right there on your screen. He left Bedminster. He's in a car and he's driving. And well, he's not... He's being driven. Now at the airport, Donald Trump just arrived at the airport and he's on his plane. He's getting on his plane. His plane is taking off. His plane is landing. He's back in the car. There he is. They're driving to the courthouse. He pleads not guilty. He goes back in the car. He's back in the car driving to the airport.' And it goes on and on and on. Now, of course, they obsess over Donald Trump every second, every minute, every hour of every day, every week, every month, every year.

But now their psychotic infatuation might be worse than ever, according to NewsBusters. Now, get this. Pay close attention. This is great. Between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. this past Monday, that was the day that Devon Archer was giving bombshell testimony on Capitol Hill about Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, the Biden family syndicate. Well, MSDNC and fake news CNN, "They were making a combined 759 whopping mentions of Donald Trump. While [at] the same time mentioning Devon Archer a mere 48 times. They are corrupt, they are abusively biased and they are blind to their own bias at this point. Now, on the very same day, liberal "Morning Joe" mentioned Donald Trump, get this, a whopping 70 times in an hour. That's more than once every single minute.