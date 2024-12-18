Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Texas train derails after hitting tractor-trailer, barreling into city building: video

One person was killed and four others were injured during the derailment in Pecos, Texas

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Published | Updated
A train derailment in Pecos, Texas has left one person dead and four others injured. (Jesus M Quinones via Storyful; Irma Lozano La Morena via Storyful; Reeves County)

A train derailment in Pecos, Texas, left one person dead and four others injured on Wednesday.

Pecos City Manager Charles Lino said the incident began when a train struck a tractor-trailer on the railroad tracks on Wednesday evening.

The collision caused the train to derail, ultimately hitting the Chamber of Commerce building.

It was not noted if the victims were inside the building or not.

A train derailment in Pecos, Texas has left one person dead and four others injured.

A train derailment in Pecos, Texas has left one person dead and four others injured. (Jesus M Quinones via Storyful / Screenshot)

Three of the cars were carrying potentially hazardous materials at the time of the accident, but they were contained.

Derailed train

The train derailed after hitting a tractor-trailer on the railroad tracks, causing it to strike the city's Chamber of Commerce building. (Video: Irma Lozano La Morena via Storyful / Screenshot)

Three of the victims were treated at Reeves Regional Health, while the fourth had more serious injuries and was transported to an Odessa hospital for treatment.