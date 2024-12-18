Texas train derails after hitting tractor-trailer, barreling into city building: video

A train derailment in Pecos, Texas, left one person dead and four others injured on Wednesday.

Pecos City Manager Charles Lino said the incident began when a train struck a tractor-trailer on the railroad tracks on Wednesday evening.

The collision caused the train to derail, ultimately hitting the Chamber of Commerce building.

It was not noted if the victims were inside the building or not.

FREIGHT TRAIN DERAILS IN ILLINOIS; OFFICIALS DETERMINE NO IMMEDIATE DANGER TO PUBLIC: REPORT

PENNSYLVANIA TRAIN SLAMS INTO MILK TRUCK, VIDEO SHOWS

Three of the cars were carrying potentially hazardous materials at the time of the accident, but they were contained.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Three of the victims were treated at Reeves Regional Health, while the fourth had more serious injuries and was transported to an Odessa hospital for treatment.