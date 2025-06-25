American Airlines plane makes emergency landing after engine starts smoking

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An American Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Las Vegas on Wednesday after smoke and sparks were seen spewing from one of its engines.

American Airlines Flight 1665 was forced to return to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas (LAS) shortly after takeoff due to a mechanical issue, the airline said in a statement.

Video from an eyewitness shows dark smoke trailing behind the plane's engines midair. Sparks could also be seen going off from its right engine.

The plane, which was scheduled to fly from LAS to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), was carrying 153 customers and six crew members, American Airlines said.

The statement reads, in part, "The aircraft taxied to the gate under its own power, and customers deplaned normally. "We appreciate the professionalism of our crew and thank our team, who are working to get our customers to their destinations as quickly as possible.

No injuries were reported.

The aircraft is being taken out of service and will be evaluated by American Airlines’ maintenance team, the company said.

The aircraft type was not immediately made public.

The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) said it is aware of the incident and that Flight 1665 was an Airbus A321.

"American Airlines Flight 1665 returned safely to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas around 8:20 a.m. local time on Wednesday, June 25, after the crew reported an engine issue," the agency said in a statement.

"The Airbus A321 was headed to Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The FAA will investigate."

Harry Reid International Airport was previously known as McGarran International Airport.