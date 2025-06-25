Expand / Collapse search
Airlines

American Airlines plane makes emergency landing after engine starts smoking

Video shows dark smoke trailing behind the Airbus A321 before it returned to the airport

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
Smoke seen from plane over Las Vegas Video

Smoke seen from plane over Las Vegas

American Airlines flight 1665 returned to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas shortly after takeoff due to a mechanical issue on Wednesday, June 25.

An American Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Las Vegas on Wednesday after smoke and sparks were seen spewing from one of its engines.

American Airlines Flight 1665 was forced to return to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas (LAS) shortly after takeoff due to a mechanical issue, the airline said in a statement. 

Video from an eyewitness shows dark smoke trailing behind the plane's engines midair. Sparks could also be seen going off from its right engine. 

American Airlines midair with smoke coming for an engine

An American Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Las Vegas on Wednesday after smoke was seen emanating from one of its engines.

The plane, which was scheduled to fly from LAS to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), was carrying 153 customers and six crew members, American Airlines said. 

The statement reads, in part, "The aircraft taxied to the gate under its own power, and customers deplaned normally. "We appreciate the professionalism of our crew and thank our team, who are working to get our customers to their destinations as quickly as possible.  

No injuries were reported. 

Dark smoke billowed from an airplane as it passed by the Las Vegas National Golf Course on June 25, 2025.

Dark smoke billowed from an airplane as it passed by the Las Vegas National Golf Course on June 25, 2025. (@Mvious via Storyful)

The aircraft is being taken out of service and will be evaluated by American Airlines’ maintenance team, the company said. 

The aircraft type was not immediately made public. 

The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) said it is aware of the incident and that Flight 1665 was an Airbus A321.

The air traffic control tower at Harry Reid International Airport.

The air traffic control tower at McCarran International Airport. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

"American Airlines Flight 1665 returned safely to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas around 8:20 a.m. local time on Wednesday, June 25, after the crew reported an engine issue," the agency said in a statement. 

"The Airbus A321 was headed to Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The FAA will investigate."

Harry Reid International Airport was previously known as McGarran International Airport. 

