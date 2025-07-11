Shooter's motive and missed warnings one year after Trump's attempted assassination and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. One year later, motive and missed warnings haunt Trump rally shooting

2. Chaos erupts as feds raid pot farm allegedly employing illegal workers

3. Inside the shoe bomb plot that changed airport security and why the rule is now ending

MAJOR HEADLINES

TRADE WAR RAMPS UP – Trump threatens 35% tariff on Canadian goods over dangerous cross-border fentanyl dispute. Continue reading …

‘FIGHT BACK’ – Former rock star slams Trump, 'corruption' in surprise campaign launch. Continue reading …

VISIT DENIED – Trump's Mar-a-Lago security team thwarts another potential threat. Continue reading …

DAD IN DISTRESS – Dennis Quaid shares heartbreaking personal connection to Texas flash floods. Continue reading …

SWEPT AWAY – Missing teen surfer found alive on remote island miles from shore. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

‘BIBLICAL GROUNDS’ – 'Recent discoveries' prompt Texas lawmaker to end 38-year marriage to embattled AG. Continue reading …

COSTLY COACHING – Tim Walz slammed for spending nearly $500k in public funds for hearing prep. Continue reading …

'IDEOLOGICAL MUSH' – Jamie Dimon criticizes Zohran Mamdani as 'Marxist,' blasts Democrats' DEI push. Continue reading …

AMERICANS FIRST – Trump admin bans illegal immigrants from accessing taxpayer programs. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

DEMOCRAT DISCONNECT – Former Biden press secretary's MSNBC show struggles to fill Maddow's shoes. Continue reading …

POLICING THOUGHTS – Canadian police official warns 'traditional values' may signal growing extremism. Continue reading …

SEE YOU IN COURT – Judge delivers big ruling as ex-CNN anchor Don Lemon wages legal battle against Elon Musk. Continue reading …

DOUBLING DOWN – Kathy Griffin stands by belief that Trump didn't win 2024 election. Continue reading …

OPINION

JASON RANTZ – Leftist lawmakers want to make homeless encampments a nationwide crisis. Continue reading …

BISHOP ROBERT BARRON – How state law could force priests to choose between jail or excommunication. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

FAMILY AFFAIR – Parents crashing honeymoons becomes bizarre new travel trend for modern newlyweds. Continue reading …

‘OFFICE CHAIR BUTT’ – How your desk job could be destroying your glutes. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ – How did Kristi Noem shake up air travel? Which 'Baywatch' star is getting patriotic? Take the quiz here …

GRANDPA'S HOTSPOT – Retirees flock to new Hooters restaurant in retirement paradise. Continue reading …

RECIPE FOR LONG LIFE – A 103-year-old shares his best secrets. See video …

WATCH

TOMI LAHREN – Dems are always doom and gloom even when they're in the White House. See video …

RICHARD STAROPOLI – How the Secret Service can re-instill public confidence after bad day in Butler. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for today's in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox News Sports Huddle

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.