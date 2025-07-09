Kathy Griffin stands by belief that Trump didn't win 2024 election, despite 'tinfoil hat' label

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian Kathy Griffin said she doesn’t believe President Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election, and doesn’t care if people call her "Tinfoil hat" in response.

"People think I'm tinfoil hat because I don't think he won in a free and fair election this time" Griffin said during a Substack Live with writer E. Jean Carroll, posted Tuesday on Griffin’s YouTube channel, in response to a question from Carroll about who won the election.

"No, I'm going to take a hit for that, and I understand, but that's just my humble opinion," Griffin added.

In the clip flagged by The Daily Caller's Jason Cohen, she also said she is suspicious of Elon Musk , founder and CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, Inc., who headed up Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and was assigned to trim $2 trillion from the federal government’s budget.

Musk announced he was leaving DOGE in a post on X on May 28, and has been critical of various proposals from Trump, including the 47th president’s "big, beautiful bill" which he signed into law on July 4.

"I don't trust the Elon connection," Griffin said. "I have my suspicions and yet at the tender age of 64, I never thought I would say something. And I know that sounds crazy, but I just had to put that out there because I can't resist getting in trouble."

Carroll, who accused Trump of sexually abusing her in the 1990s, told Griffin that "there's a wave of people who agree with you."

"That's why I'm sort of saying it out loud now because look, I'm not a conspiracy theorist," Carroll said. "But something about him winning every swing state, all seven ... it doesn't sit right with me. But I also don't know if we'll really find out anything in my lifetime."

During a recent conversation with Don Lemon, Griffin made similar remarks, saying that "I do not think Trump won in a free and fair election. I believe there was tampering."

