Parents crashing honeymoons becomes bizarre new travel trend for modern newlyweds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While a honeymoon is a special trip for newly married couples to enjoy after the chaos of a wedding, a recent trend has people asking if more is merrier.

Some honeymooners are now bringing their parents along on their romantic trip — with chatter on social media indicating that some in-laws are even inviting themselves.

One Reddit user posted in the "r/WhiteLotusHBO" forum, blatantly stating, "Why Mom Is Coming on the Honeymoon."

'POOP CRUISE' DOCUMENTARY EXPOSES 2013 SHIP NIGHTMARE FEATURING CHAOS, GROSS CONDITIONS

"I had a neighbor whose mother-in-law and father-in-law went on their honeymoon with them," said one user.

"They felt they could because they gifted the couple their honeymoon to Hawaii. Such a strange, odd, family."

"Not my honeymoon," said one Redditor.

Another user wrote, "As long as the parents/in-laws are invited and the newlyweds have a separate bedroom, I don't really see the problem."

AIRLINE PASSENGER CLAIMS THIEVES ARE USING DISCARDED BAG TAGS FOR FRAUD SCHEME

Said another person, "I was 5 months pregnant on my honeymoon so we only went to the coast for a few days, but my husband invited his brother so they could go fishing."

One user shared, "My first wedding was in Vegas and I kid you not, at the hotel my MIL [mother in law] was somehow assigned not only the room next door, but an adjoining room — as in, there was direct access from one room to the other."

"My neighbors took their grandparents along on their honeymoon," shared another.

In another Reddit forum, a user shared that her ex-husband wanted to take his mom and brother on their honeymoon.

Writing in the "r/CharlotteDobreYouTube" forum, the user said, "His family’s house was only one hour away from mine. It wasn’t a big deal at all."

PASSENGER'S REVENGE ON 'ENTITLED' WOMAN SPARKS HEATED DEBATE ABOUT AIRPLANE ETIQUETTE

"I got excited again thinking we’d finally go somewhere nice. But nooo. He took me to his house, to sit with his mom," the post read.

Thea Gallagher, a psychologist and the wellness programs director at NYU Langone Health in New York City, told Fox News Digital she thinks bringing family on a honeymoon is an "interesting concept."

"I think it probably depends on your relationship with your parents and your agreement with your partner," said Gallagher. "Obviously it would be important for both of you to be in agreement that this is the good choice."

Gallagher said she wouldn’t recommend it if "it feels like you can’t be alone with your partner, but if it’s because you love your family and it’s a ‘more the merrier’ situation, I could see it being fun."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

She said before it is important to pre-establish alone time and boundaries.

In-laws can sometimes cause a strain on marriage as it "depends on how much unsolicited advice is shared," said the relationship expert.

There are four issues that can occur, she said.

The first is boundary issues where "in-laws may overstep by offering unsolicited advice, making surprise visits, or interfering in parenting or financial decisions.

Loyalty dilemmas can occur when "one partner may feel caught between their spouse and their parents, leading to resentment or feelings of betrayal."

Open communication between partners about boundaries and expectations is important.

Another is any cultural or generational differences that could occur, causing misunderstandings or friction.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

The last is communication breakdowns — in which "couples may struggle to present a united front or avoid discussing in-law issues altogether, which can make things worse."

Gallagher shared tips on setting healthy boundaries with in-laws.

She said open communication between partners about boundaries and expectations is important.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Setting and enforcing limits with in-laws respectfully but firmly and presenting a united front as a couple to avoid triangulation or favoritism" is helpful.

Gallagher also said couples should also practice empathy.