Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Australia

Missing teen surfer found alive on remote island miles from shore: 'Didn't give up hope'

Father thought 'the absolute worst' before his 19-year-old son was found after the overnight ordeal

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Father accused of killing 3 daughters is ‘off the grid’; manhunt is underway, former US Marshal says Video

Father accused of killing 3 daughters is ‘off the grid’; manhunt is underway, former US Marshal says

Former U.S. Marshal Lenny DePaul discusses the investigation and search for the suspect on 'America's Newsroom.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A surfer who went missing after paddling out in the ocean Wednesday afternoon was located the next day on a remote island roughly 8 miles from where his bicycle and clothes were found at a beach access point in New South Wales, Australia.

The New South Wales Police Force said in a news release Thursday morning the 19-year-old man, later identified as surfer Darcy Deefholts, had been located after being swept away and going missing the day before.

Police said Deefholts left his home in Wooli on a bicycle at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday toward Wooli Beach.

After failing to return home, concerned family members contacted police, and a search on land and sea commenced around Wooli Beach.

AT LEAST 2 DEAD, 43 MISSING AFTER FERRY SINKS NEAR BALI

Wooli Beach in New South Wales, Australia

An Australian surfer who went missing Wednesday was found Thursday on an island nearly 8 miles from shore. (Google Maps)

The next morning, Deefholts was located safely on a small island called North Solitary, about 8 miles southeast of Wooli Beach.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported Darcy’s father, Terry Deefholts, could not believe the news Darcy had been found at about 9 a.m. Thursday.

"It’s kind of surreal. I was at the point of thinking the absolute worst," Terry Deefholts told the station. "I didn’t give up hope, but, jeez, I was close."

Earlier in the day, the teenager was seen riding his bike around town and fishing at the Wooli breakwall.

Family members became concerned Wednesday night after Darcy’s clothes and bicycle were located at a beach access point in Wooli, just east of Grafton.

AMERICAN TOURIST VANISHES IN TROPICAL PARADISE AFTER EARLY MORNING WALK FROM VACATION RENTAL

Surfer drifts from Wooli Beach in New South Wales to island nearly 8 miles offshore

An Australian surfer who went missing Wednesday was found on an island nearly 8 miles away off the coast of Wooli Beach in New South Wales July 10, 2025. (Google Earth)

Melissa Smith, a family member, told the station Darcy likely went out too far on his surfboard and could not get back to shore.

"He’s a survivor, a strong boy. He would have known that was a safe place, I guess," she said.

ABC reported that family members believed Darcy had a Malibu surfboard with him, though his smartwatch and cellphone were left at home in Wooli.

Search efforts continued through about 1 a.m. Thursday and commenced at first light.

FREAK ACCIDENT AT THE BEACH SENDS TEEN TO ICU AS MOM WARNS OF WATERFRONT DANGER

police lights

Police joined search efforts after a 19-year-old surfer went missing at Wooli Beach in New South Wales, Australia. (iStock)

Thursday morning’s efforts included six private vessels and a Marine Rescue team, though what was puzzling to some was how calm the sea conditions were and the small amount of wind and swell.

"There is a fair bit of current running north to south further out, so I suspect he has ended up in [a] current and drifted south," Marine Rescue skipper Matthew McLennan told ABC.

Later that morning, one of the search crews found Darcy and reported that he was cold and suffering from exposure, though he was not injured.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Darcy was transported to a nearby hospital after returning to shore.

A spokesperson from the local health district in Northern New South Wales said in a statement obtained by the station that Darcy was in stable condition and "in good spirits and being supported by family."

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.