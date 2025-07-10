Missing teen surfer found alive on remote island miles from shore: 'Didn't give up hope'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A surfer who went missing after paddling out in the ocean Wednesday afternoon was located the next day on a remote island roughly 8 miles from where his bicycle and clothes were found at a beach access point in New South Wales, Australia.

The New South Wales Police Force said in a news release Thursday morning the 19-year-old man, later identified as surfer Darcy Deefholts, had been located after being swept away and going missing the day before.

Police said Deefholts left his home in Wooli on a bicycle at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday toward Wooli Beach.

After failing to return home, concerned family members contacted police, and a search on land and sea commenced around Wooli Beach.

The next morning, Deefholts was located safely on a small island called North Solitary, about 8 miles southeast of Wooli Beach.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported Darcy’s father, Terry Deefholts, could not believe the news Darcy had been found at about 9 a.m. Thursday.

"It’s kind of surreal. I was at the point of thinking the absolute worst," Terry Deefholts told the station. "I didn’t give up hope, but, jeez, I was close."

Earlier in the day, the teenager was seen riding his bike around town and fishing at the Wooli breakwall.

Family members became concerned Wednesday night after Darcy’s clothes and bicycle were located at a beach access point in Wooli, just east of Grafton.

Melissa Smith, a family member, told the station Darcy likely went out too far on his surfboard and could not get back to shore.

"He’s a survivor, a strong boy. He would have known that was a safe place, I guess," she said.

ABC reported that family members believed Darcy had a Malibu surfboard with him, though his smartwatch and cellphone were left at home in Wooli.

Search efforts continued through about 1 a.m. Thursday and commenced at first light.

Thursday morning’s efforts included six private vessels and a Marine Rescue team, though what was puzzling to some was how calm the sea conditions were and the small amount of wind and swell.

"There is a fair bit of current running north to south further out, so I suspect he has ended up in [a] current and drifted south," Marine Rescue skipper Matthew McLennan told ABC.

Later that morning, one of the search crews found Darcy and reported that he was cold and suffering from exposure, though he was not injured.

Darcy was transported to a nearby hospital after returning to shore.

A spokesperson from the local health district in Northern New South Wales said in a statement obtained by the station that Darcy was in stable condition and "in good spirits and being supported by family."