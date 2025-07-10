Woman with 'urgent message' for President Trump arrested near Mar-a-Lago security checkpoint

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman was arrested after approaching Mar-a-Lago, claiming she had "an urgent message" for President Donald Trump and stating that there were guns inside her vehicle.

The woman, identified as Caroline Shaw, 49, of Orlando, was detained July 7 on accusations of driving with a suspended license and failing to register her vehicle, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

At the time of the incident, Trump was in Washington, D.C., when Shaw allegedly drove what was described by law enforcement as a Mercedes van to the south gate of Mar-a-Lago shortly before 10 p.m. and parked along Southern Boulevard. According to an arrest report, she then walked to the gate and told U.S. Secret Service agents she needed to "speak with Trump urgently."

Shaw then informed agents there were guns in her vehicle. Based on Shaw's claim, agents took her into custody and "secured the vehicle pending further investigation."

It was not disclosed if guns were found inside Shaw's vehicle.

Records indicate Shaw's driver’s license had also been suspended since April 23, 2023, due to unpaid traffic fines, and her car’s registration expired in December 2021.

On July 9, Shaw remained in custody at the Palm Beach County Jail on $2,000 bond. She entered a not-guilty plea during a court appearance July 8, where a judge prohibited her from going near Trump, Mar-a-Lago or any of his properties.

In addition to the vehicle-related misdemeanors, Palm Beach Police also filed a request for a risk protection order, which would bar Shaw from possessing guns or ammunition for at least one year.

Shaw’s arrest is the latest in several recent security incidents involving individuals attempting to access Mar-a-Lago.

Among the other notable arrests:

Zijie Li, 39, a Chinese citizen from California, was arrested July 31 after multiple alleged attempts to enter Mar-a-Lago. He was later found incompetent to stand trial.

Patrick Webster Warren, 42, of South Carolina was taken into custody Aug. 13 after bypassing barricades. He told officers he wanted Trump’s autograph.

Farbod Dolat, 53, of Sarasota was arrested Nov. 14 for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle to the estate to meet Trump. He faces felony charges.

Ruby Rodriguez, 62, of California, was charged with trespassing in December after trying to gain access to the club. She was sentenced to probation.

A teenager was apprehended Dec. 5 after allegedly planning to graffiti "Carthage vs. Rome" on a Mar-a-Lago wall.

Bijan Arceo, 32, of Sunny Isles Beach, jumped the estate's wall in January. He was diverted to a pretrial program with community service and conditions to avoid further arrests or contact with the property.

Jeffrey Daniel Olson was arrested in February for entering restricted grounds and faces federal charges.

Adrienne Tajirian, 58, from Pennsylvania, attempted to dine with Donald Trump Jr. in April. She was sentenced to probation in May.

Anthony Thomas Reyes, 23, of Texas, was arrested June 3 after reportedly scaling the estate’s wall, claiming he wanted to "spread the gospel" and marry Trump’s granddaughter. He was released on $50,000 bond after pleading not guilty to a misdemeanor trespassing charge.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for reaction to the arrest.

