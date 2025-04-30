Times Square food cart vendor shot after dispute with group of young people

Expand / Collapse search
By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Police investigate Times Square shooting Video

Police investigate Times Square shooting

New York Police are investigating a shooting at Times Square on Wednesday morning. Credit: Michael Dorgan

Police in New York City are investigating a shooting in Times Square, a gun-free zone, on Wednesday morning that left one man injured.

Police say they received a 911 call for shots fired at 4:49 a.m. at 47th and 7th Ave. A 29-year-old male was shot in the right arm, and he was transported to Bellevue Hospital conscious and alert. Police have yet to establish a motive for the incident.

The shooting took place after a group of young people got into an argument with several food vendors. The group then disengaged and crossed the street before one of their number turned and fired multiple times at the vendors, striking the 29-year-old in the arm.

Police apprehended three suspects in the nearby subway.

Map of shooting incident near Times Square

Map of shooting incident near Times Square (Fox News)

"Looks like this group walked across 47th Street, one stepped back into the middle of the street, fired down toward the vendors," NYPD Chief of Department John Chell told Good Day New York. "But a good quick response, at least, we think we have him off the street."

Witnesses saw nearly a dozen police officers chasing three young men into the subway shortly after the shooting.

None of the suspects have been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.