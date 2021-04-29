Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Joe Concha: Media goes apocalyptic on Tim Scott response to Biden address

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace accuses Scott of being on another planet

Joe Concha
By Joe Concha | Fox News
close
Joe Concha slams 'apocalyptic' media reaction to Tim Scott speechVideo

Joe Concha slams 'apocalyptic' media reaction to Tim Scott speech

Fox News contributor Joe Concha reacts to the media coverage of Biden's address to Congress and Tim Scott's rebuttal

This article is adapted from Joe Concha's video commentary.

Did you watch President Biden’s first address to a Joint Session of Congress last night?

The reactions were all over the place, like Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC talking about how this was in a different universe. No, not about Joe Biden, but about Republican Tim Scott.

"This is a speech delivered from a planet where facts don't matter, which is where the current Republican Party resides," she said.

JOY BEHAR SAYS TIM SCOTT DOESN'T 'UNDERSTAND' THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RACIST COUNTRY, SYSTEMIC RACISM

You have to love planet MSNBC because seconds later, Wallace said, "Operation Warp Speed didn't do anything to get a needle in the arms of Americans."

Well, that’s very interesting. Remember, almost 1 million people a day were already getting the vaccine when Biden was inaugurated, including Biden himself.

Once we got into Biden's speech, the doozies started coming.

"100 days since I took the oath of office and inherited a nation, we all did, that was in crisis," Biden said. "The worst pandemic in a century. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War."

LIBERALS ERUPTED ON TIM SCOTT FOR SAYING AMERICA ISN'T RACIST, BUT KAMALA HARRIS AGREES

The Jan. 6 Capitol riots were horrible, but to say they were worse than 9/11 and Pearl Harbor in terms of being the worst attack on our democracy? I don't think so.

Don’t make comments like that just to play to your base, Mr. President, because it doesn’t reflect well on you at all.

During Scott's rebuttal, he said while he had experienced racism in his life, he didn't feel the country was racist.

"Hear me clearly. America is not a racist country," Scott said.

Afterwards, those on social media, those on MSNBC, those on CNN, went apocalyptic. How dare he say that the country isn't racist?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Then this morning came, and Vice President Kamala Harris was asked that very question.

"I don't think America is a racist country, but we also do have to speak truth about the history of racism in our country and its existence today," she said.

I can't wait for the criticism on MSNBC and CNN tonight of Harris.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Oh, that's right. That's not allowed to happen.

Joe Concha is a Fox News contributor and a columnist for The Hill. He joined Fox News as a contributor in 2020