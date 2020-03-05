Schumer faces growing backlash over Supreme Court comment, Trump calls for 'serious action'

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Trump joins Chief Justice Roberts in rebuking Schumer over Supreme Court comment as NY senator faces backlash

President Trump joined the growing backlash facing Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for remarks he made about Associate Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh at a pro-choice rally Wednesday, saying the senator must pay a "severe price" for his comments.

"There can be few things worse in a civilized, law-abiding nation, than a United States Senator openly, and for all to see and hear, threatening the Supreme Court or its Justices," Trump wrote on Twitter. "This is what Chuck Schumer just did. He must pay a severe price for this!"

In an interview on "Hannity" Wednesday night, Trump added that Schumer's remarks were not protected by congressional "immunity,” adding, "if that were a Republican you would see really bad things happening."

The controversy started earlier in the day at a pro-choice rally hosted by the Center for Reproductive Rights, when Schumer ominously singled out Trump's two Supreme Court picks: "I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price!" Schumer warned. "You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions."

The comments started a stunning back-and-forth between Schumer and Chief Justice John Roberts. In a rare, but stunning rebuke, Roberts responded to Schumer in a written statement obtained by Fox News. He said the following, in part: "Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous. All Members of the Court will continue to do their job, without fear or favor, from whatever quarter."

Schumer spokesman Justin Goodman quickly responded by accusing Roberts of bias. He insisted Schumer was addressing Republican lawmakers when he said a "price" would be paid -- even though Schumer had explicitly named Kavanaugh and Gorsuch.

“For Justice Roberts to follow the right wing’s deliberate misinterpretation of what Sen. Schumer said, while remaining silent when President Trump attacked Justices [Sonia] Sotomayor and [Ruth Bader] Ginsberg last week, shows Justice Roberts does not just call balls and strikes," Goodman added.

Goodman was referring to Trump's call last week for Justices Sotomayor and Ginsberg to recuse themselves from some cases due to alleged bias. Click here for more on our top story.

Facebook employee in Seattle diagnosed with coronavirus, as 39 infected in region

A Facebook employee who worked in the company's Seattle office has been diagnosed with coronavirus, as the death toll in the state climbed to 10 on Wednesday.

Facebook and other tech giants took measures to protect their workers. Facebook alerted employees about the contractor who was last in the company’s Stadium East office on Feb. 21. The office will be closed until Monday and employees of the social media company are encouraged to work from home until the end of the month due to coronavirus fears. Microsoft is also taking steps to protect its roughly 50,000 employees in the Seattle area from the new coronavirus, which has infected at least 39 people in the region -- considered the epicenter for the outbreak in the U.S.

The tech company advised all employees in the Seattle and San Francisco Bay areas to work from home until March 25 in accordance with guidance from local health officials. Click here for more.

In other coronavirus developments:

- NH man ignored advice to stay home before testing positive for coronavirus

- L.A. could eventually bar fans from sporting events amid coronavirus spread

- These states have declared coronavirus emergencies

- Coronavirus confirmed cases and fatalities, state by state

FISA court blocks FBI officials linked to Carter Page probe from seeking wiretaps, other surveillance

FBI officials involved in the wiretapping of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page have been blocked, at least temporarily, from appearing before the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) in regard to other cases, in rebuke that exceeded the remedial recommendations made by the independent monitor recently appointed by the court.

The decision by James E. Boasberg, chief judge of the secretive court created under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), comes as Congress faces a March 15 deadline on whether to renew three FBI national-security surveillance and investigative tools that were enacted after 9/11. Click here for more.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY'S MUST-READS

Supreme Court at apparent odds over key abortion case on clinic access restrictions.

Bloomberg learns what his billions can’t buy.

Super Tuesday results: Where the 2020 Democratic candidates stand.

Katy Perry confirms pregnancy in new music video.

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS

Coronavirus has Apple warning stores about a shortage of replacement iPhones.

IRS tripped up by cash-only pot industry, Mnuchin says.

US stocks retreat as coronavirus toll rises.

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History."



SOME PARTING WORDS

Tucker Carlson admits he underestimated Joe Biden, calling the former vice president "more threatening than he looks" after his Super Tuesday performance.

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Don't miss Fox News' town hall with President Trump tonight at 6:30 ET! Click here to find out what is on Fox News and Fox News Radio today.



Fox News First is compiled by Fox News' Bryan Robinson. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Enjoy your day! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Friday morning.

