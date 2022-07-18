Expand / Collapse search
Published

Record-breaking heat bears down on Plains, Mississippi Valley as storms hit Northeast

Humidity will force temperatures over 100 in cities across the US

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
It’s summertime, but we’re feeling record-breaking heat across the Plains and the Mississippi Valley, where over 30 million people are under some sort of heat advisory.

PLAINS, MIDWEST, SOUTHEAST STORMS BRING FLASH FLOODING RISK

Weather outlook for July 18, 2022.

Weather outlook for July 18, 2022. (Fox News)

Temperatures will surpass the century mark for many cities with the humidity making it feel even worse.

THUNDERSTORMS OVER GULF COAST, MID-ATLANTIC BRING FLASH FLOOD RISK

Heat wave hitting several states.

Heat wave hitting several states. (Fox News)

A cold front moving across the Northern Tier of the country will help cool things off a bit, but we could have some strong to severe storms that go along with it.  

NORTHEAST STORMS COULD CAUSE TORNADOES, FLASH FLOODING

Multiple states face threat of severe storms.

Multiple states face threat of severe storms. (Fox News)

Meanwhile, another front slowly moving over the Northeast down into the Mid-Atlantic will also enhance the risk for some stronger storms and heavy rain resulting in some areas of flooding.

Rain forecast for the U.S. during continuing summer months.

Rain forecast for the U.S. during continuing summer months. (Fox News)

Gusty winds and dry conditions will elevate the fire danger for the Rockies, the Great Basin and High Plains. 

