Plains, Midwest, Southeast storms bring flash flooding risk

Strong-to-severe storms will bring the risk of hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes for parts of the northern Plains, Midwest and Southeast.

The Gulf Coast states could also see flash flooding, as an area of low pressure off the coast and a frontal boundary interact and enhance the chance for heavy rain.

Dangerous heat and humidity will make it feel well over 100 degrees for sections of the Great Basin as well as the central and southern Plains.

This comes as the monsoon season is bringing beneficial rain to the Southwest and Rockies.

Some areas could experience localized flash flooding.