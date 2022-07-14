Expand / Collapse search
US
Plains, Midwest, Southeast storms bring flash flooding risk

Southwest, Rockies impacted by monsoon season

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Strong-to-severe storms will bring the risk of hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes for parts of the northern Plains, Midwest and Southeast.  

ALASKA WILDFIRE SEASON SETS RECORD

Thursday's threat of severe storms in Midwest, Plains

Thursday's threat of severe storms in Midwest, Plains (Credit: Fox News)

The Gulf Coast states could also see flash flooding, as an area of low pressure off the coast and a frontal boundary interact and enhance the chance for heavy rain.  

Thursday's threat of severe storms in the Southeast

Thursday's threat of severe storms in the Southeast (Credit: Fox News)

Dangerous heat and humidity will make it feel well over 100 degrees for sections of the Great Basin as well as the central and southern Plains. 

Forecast high temperatures in Dallas, Texas

Forecast high temperatures in Dallas, Texas (Credit: Fox News)

This comes as the monsoon season is bringing beneficial rain to the Southwest and Rockies. 

The three-day rain forecast across the Southeast

The three-day rain forecast across the Southeast (Credit: Fox News)

Some areas could experience localized flash flooding.

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service.