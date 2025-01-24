President Trump visiting storm-battered towns 'treated badly' by Dems and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. President Trump visiting storm-battered towns 'treated badly' by Dems.

2. Pressure put on Putin to end the war against Ukraine.

3. Expert applauds Trump for putting violent migrant gang on notice.

MAJOR HEADLINES

‘WORK IS NOT DONE’– Harris reportedly in close contact with Hillary Clinton as speculation swirls. Continue reading …

ONE STEP CLOSER – Hegseth clears Senate hurdle, advances to final confirmation. Continue reading …

RISKY BUSINESS – Grammy winner gives away money for gender surgeries after Trump's executive order. Continue reading …

HAIL MARY DEFENSE – Bryan Kohberger looks to dodge death penalty with page from ‘cult mom’ playbook. Continue reading …

BENCH PRESS – Blue state judge specializing in immigration law resigns after FBI raids office. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

EXTENDING HIS STAY – Lawmaker proposes amendment allowing Trump to serve third term. Continue reading …

ON PATROL – ICE nabs hundreds of illegal migrants in single day as part of ‘historic’ deportation plan. Continue reading …

PAY UP – Texas governor requests billions in reimbursement for money spent securing the border. Continue reading …

'WARRIOR AGAINST ANTISEMITISM' – Israeli minister hails Trump's pick for UN ambassador. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

SHUT 'THE LAPTOP' – News outlet's former reporters admit bosses killed negative Biden stories. Continue reading …

'DOESN’T ALIGN WITH THE PEOPLE' – Voters angered by liberal mayor's refusal to cooperate with ICE. Continue reading …

PAPER CUT – LA Times owner discusses controversial moves that have roiled the paper. Continue reading …

DISMANTLE DEI – ‘The View’ rages at Trump for sticking with his promise to eliminate ‘woke’ policies. Continue reading …

OPINION

ADALEIA CROSS – Trump’s executive order is latest stride toward victory for female athletes like me. Continue reading …

SEN MIKE LEE – Republicans in Congress must immediately advance Trump's MAGA agenda. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

NO FLY ZONE – Airline's new dress code policy bans skimpy clothing, offensive tattoos. Continue reading …

MAMMA MIA! – How the world's thinnest pasta could potentially change the future of medicine. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on groundbreaking gadgets, Southern staples and more. Take the quiz here …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ – Who designed first lady Melania Trump’s inauguration hat? Biden’s last-minute pardons go back how long? Continue reading …

CHEERS – It's all wine and roses for this happy homeowner. See video …

WATCH

SEAN HANNITY – Trump's activity levels are off the charts. See video …

ROBBY STARBUCK – There's an attempt to burrow in DEI under different names. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













