Fox News Digital's News Quiz: January 24, 2025

This American designer created first lady Melania Trump’s Inauguration Day hat, and former President Joe Biden’s pardons for his siblings extended back to which year? Do you know the details of this week's top stories in Fox News Digital's News Quiz?

Test your knowledge of the biggest stories making headlines!

Looking for more?

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was sipping cocktails in a foreign land when tragedy struck. Do you remember what happened in last week's News Quiz?

Test yourself on groundbreaking gadgets, medical marvels and Southern staples in this week's American Culture Quiz.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

If you're looking to play even more, you can find all of our quizzes by clicking here.

Check back next week for the latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital. Thanks for playing!