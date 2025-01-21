SEN MIKE LEE: Republicans in Congress must immediately advance Trump's MAGA agenda

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On Monday, Donald Trump made history.

Then, he immediately made policy, issuing plenty of strong executive orders to begin reforming our government and enforcing our laws subverted by the Biden administration. Republicans in Congress must do our part to support President Trump by sending a constant supply of solidly conservative legislation to be signed into law at his desk.

During the election, President Trump made several key promises to the American people. Fortunately, Congress stands ready to deliver on these promises immediately.

With President Trump’s leadership, we will secure our southern border, swiftly deport illegal aliens, prosecute vile criminals, and end the tyranny of unelected bureaucrats. We will bring opportunity to the hardworking families of America and achieve prosperity for the nation.

To start repairing the grave damage inflicted by Joe Biden, Congress should pass the SAVE Act. Doing so would prevent illegal, non-citizen voting by requiring ID to register to vote and cast ballots in federal elections. Congress should also pass the VALID Act, which forbids the Department of Homeland Security from admitting illegals and shuttling them around the country using the CBP One app.

The America First Act – which forbids giving federal benefits to illegals that the Biden administration let into our country – should also be a top priority. And of course, we must provide resources for additional border security, Border Patrol and ICE agents, and logistical operations to return millions of undocumented foreign nationals to their home countries.

Perhaps an even bigger task than building walls and battling cartels will be permanently uprooting the rogue federal employees who have become accustomed to running the government from within the deep state.

The REINS Act was crafted precisely to take control from unelected bureaucrats and return it to the people via their elected representatives. It requires that lawmaking be done by lawmakers as Article I, Section 7 of the U.S. Constitution mandates, preventing agencies from foisting expensive and destructive regulations upon the American people.

Addressing the affordability crisis for American families will require more than stopping expensive regulations. We need to let Americans keep more of their own money and invest it back into businesses and jobs by reauthorizing one of President Trump’s original policy victories, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

We should also tackle the hidden tax hitting everyone’s wallets – inflation. This means that legislators will face the single hardest decision in Washington politics: to say "no" when confronted with problematic, omnibus spending bills written in secret and not subjected to adequate debate and discussion.

The clock is ticking. Our razor-thin majority in the House of Representatives is guaranteed for only two years, and it’s an unfortunate reality that the second year will be full of recesses for members to campaign for re-election. That means even less time for legislating.

We cannot afford to repeat 2018, when Democrats took the House and crippled our ability to pass President Trump’s legislative agenda during the second half of his term. Republicans must act quickly.

Fortunately, our leadership seems to have the sense of urgency it lacked eight years ago. Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., insists on a full Monday–Friday work week, and sometimes through weekends. This means no more flying home for long weekends, which was the norm under Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and the House have already passed the Laken Riley Act, which mandates immediate federal detention for certain criminal illegal immigrants. The Senate passed its version as soon as President Trump took office. A good start.

Over 77 million Americans returned Donald Trump to the White House after watching him endure lawfare, political persecution, endless slander by corporate media and liberal politicians, and multiple assassination attempts. If Republicans in Congress wish to earn their loyalty and share in that defiant mandate, we must immediately work to advance the MAGA agenda.