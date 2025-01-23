Grammy-winning musician fights Trump’s trans executive order by donating to people seeking gender surgeries

Folk artist Lucy Dacus recently announced she is donating to individuals seeking transgender medical operations in an apparent attempt to get back at President Trump’s executive orders regarding gender and transgender individuals.

Dacus, who is one-third of the Grammy-winning all-female music group "boygenius," told her X followers on Wednesday that she will give $500 to each person who comments on her status with a link to donate to their transitions, up to $10,000.

"If trans people wanna comment surgery gofundmes, I’m gonna give away 10k in $500 increments until it’s gone, & if other people wanna scroll through and make donations, please do," Dacus wrote.

"The government will never be the source of our validation or protection, we have to do it ourselves," the singer added, signaling she made the offer as a political protest.

Dacus’ post came two days after President Trump signed an executive order, titled, "Defending women from gender ideology extremism and restoring biological truth to the federal government."

The EO clarifies that it is U.S. policy to recognize two sexes, male and female, and that men and women are biologically distinct, along with addressing how agencies should handle these directives.

Left-wing critics slammed Trump’s order immediately. ACLU lawyer and trans person Chase Strangio said this week that it "enhances the risk that transgender people face in society."

Dacus’ post went viral, getting over one million views in just over a day, along with a multitude of commenters sharing links to their GoFundMe pages where the singer and her fans could donate to their procedures.

One user, Carter Tucker, asked Dacus to help pay off the debt from a recent gender procedure.

"I had my surgery in November but still have about 4k I owe to the hospital. Anything helps! Thank you for doing this, Lucy!" the user wrote.

Another shared a GoFundMe page for their friend, stating, "my homie Patrick abt to have his top surgery!!!"

The 29-year-old Dacus came out as queer in 2016. In addition to her own pro-LGBTQ activism, she and her "boygenius" bandmates – Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker – write music exploring LGBTQ themes and together boast a legion of LGBTQ fans.

During their 2023 tour, the band led a "F--- Ron DeSantis" chant onstage at Coachella to protest the anti-LGBTQ bills the Florida governor signed into law.

The group also performed in drag in Nashville that year to protest Tennessee’s law restricting drag performances considered "harmful to minors."

The law was eventually struck down in 2023.

Dacus did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.