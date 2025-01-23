Rhode Island judge specializing in immigration law resigns after FBI raids office

FBI agents raided the law offices of immigration lawyer and Central Falls Municipal Court Judge Joseph Molina Flynn in Providence, Rhode Island, Thursday, though the reason for the raid has not yet been disclosed.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed that a court authorized the raid, though the spokesperson declined to comment further.

Molina Flynn’s office remained silent about the raid, declining to answer calls and emails from Fox News.

WPRI 12 reported that a warrant was executed at the office on Dorrance Street, and video of the warrant execution showed a line of black SUVs outside the building with agents walking into the building and walking out with boxes.

The station also reported that two sources familiar with the matter claimed the investigation into Molina Flynn started before President Donald Trump returned to the White House this week.

The law firm states on its site that the practice was founded in 2015 and focuses on immigration, family and criminal matters.

The site also notes that the judge was born in Medellin, Columbia, and arrived in the U.S. when he was just 9 years old on a tourist visa. He remained in the country and lived undocumented for 15 years before obtaining lawful permanent resident status, the site added.

Molina Flynn attended Johnson and Wales University, then went on to University of Michigan Law School in Ann Arbor.

When reached for comment, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Rhode Island told Fox, "Thank you for reaching out. Our office does not comment on media reporting."

On Thursday, Molina Flynn resigned from his position as the municipal court judge for the City of Central Falls, a job he was appointed to in 2021.

The Providence Journal reported that Molina Flynn’s resignation was announced by Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera shortly after news of the raid broke.

"I was deeply concerned to see the reports of an FBI search at the law office of Joseph Molina Flynn," Rivera told the publication. "As the Central Falls community knows, transparency and accountability are priorities of mine. In an effort to uphold the integrity and focus of the municipal court, Judge Molina Flynn has officially resigned his position."