Chicago resident angered by liberal mayor's refusal to cooperate with ICE: 'Doesn't align with the people'

Chicago residents are voicing frustration with Mayor Brandon Johnson’s commitment to shielding the city’s undocumented migrant population from federal immigration crackdowns, citing concerns about community safety and strained resources.

This comes as border czar Tom Homan declared that Chicago would be "ground zero" for immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump’s mass deportation plans.



Mayor Johnson has doubled down on his opposition, vowing to uphold Chicago’s sanctuary city policies.

"I find it unconscionable that this administration would attempt to create not just division but fear within our public schools," Johnson said, referring to potential federal raids. He directed city departments to "stand firm and uphold the local ordinance" in compliance with the Illinois Trust Act, which prohibits local law enforcement from assisting federal immigration enforcement efforts.



However, many residents feel the city’s priorities are misplaced. P Rae Easley, a Chicagoan and host of "Black Excellence Hour," voiced her concerns during a recent appearance on "Fox & Friends First," Thursday.

"We understand that we are in the middle of an invasion," Easley said. "Every single person who came across that border came with an invoice on their back for the Chicago taxpayer."



The financial burden has been a flashpoint for residents. Last December, the city faced backlash over spending more than half a billion dollars to shelter migrants through its New Arrivals Mission. That program became a heated topic at community meetings after Johnson revealed a billion-dollar budget shortfall.

"I got a great way what we can do with this budget," one resident said during a public meeting. "Let’s start with cutting off illegals getting free everything, free housing, free schooling, free food."

The pushback comes as federal authorities ramp up enforcement. During Trump’s presidency, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested over 460 individuals in the first days of an immigration sweep, targeting undocumented immigrants with criminal records. Offenses included sexual assault, domestic violence, and weapons crimes.

Easley supports these actions, saying they’re necessary for community safety.

"Nobody else gets to be shielded from federal crimes, and neither do they," she said. "We need everybody to go back where they belong so that we can reallocate our tax funds to the citizens of the city."

In response to Johnson’s sanctuary city stance, the Trump administration has instructed federal prosecutors to investigate state and local officials who obstruct deportation efforts. Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, in a memo obtained by Fox News, cited cartels and transnational criminal organizations like Tren de Aragua as one of the "most serious threats facing the American people."

Despite the criticism, Johnson remains steadfast, insisting that protecting migrants aligns with the city’s values. "Chicago stands strong: regardless of the circumstances, our commitment to protecting and supporting this city remains unwavering," Johnson wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

But residents like Easley say the city’s priorities are out of balance.

"We need the federal government here," she argued. "I don’t think that it’s fair that we’re paying federal income taxes, and we are not allowed to get federal help because our mayor has a political goal that doesn’t align with the people."

President Trump has criticized sanctuary cities, including Chicago, for resisting federal immigration policies. "We're trying to get rid of them (sanctuary cities). We're trying to end them. And a lot of the people in those communities don't want them," Trump told Fox’s Sean Hannity on Wednesday.

Lawmakers are also moving to support Trump’s immigration agenda. This week, the House approved the Laken Riley Act, which mandates the detention of undocumented immigrants accused of theft or violent crimes. The bill is named after a Georgia nursing student who was murdered by a Venezuelan man in the country illegally.

For Easley and others in Chicago, the path forward is clear. "We care more about the children of Chicago than we do the children of the invaders," she said.