©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'The View' fumes Trump is helping racists with DEI policies

Co-host Sara Haines pushed back on Hostin and Navarro, arguing DEI programs have 'been a bureaucracy of money suck'

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
"The View" co-hosts raged at President Trump's decision to order government DEI offices to close on Thursday, arguing it was paving the way for racists to face no consequences.

"The View" co-hosts raged at President Trump's orders regarding government DEI offices on Thursday, arguing that he was green-lighting people who are racist. 

"I think by getting rid of this and doing it in such a bold way on day one, what he is doing is giving a green light to people who are racist, to people who are homophobic. To people who are anti-women and think they should be in the kitchen and telling them there is no consequence to your racism," co-host Ana Navarro said. 

The federal Office of Personnel Management (OPM) notified heads of agencies and departments that they must begin taking steps to close all diversity, equity and inclusion offices by the end of the day Wednesday and place government workers in those offices on paid leave, Fox News Digital reported Wednesday. 

Co-host Sunny Hostin compared the move to Woodrow Wilson re-segregating the federal government, which she said led to a "plunge in income for not only Black workers but also for women."

Ana Navarro

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro raged at Donald Trump's elimination of DEI offices on Thursday. (Screenshot/TheView)

"I think it’s a war on people of color, and what we are going to see is a lot of pain, but especially to those communities that need those jobs," Hostin added. 

Co-host Sara Haines pushed back on Navarro and Hostin, citing the criticisms of DEI programs, and argued they have been "a bureaucracy of money suck."

The co-host posed a question to Hostin about why people feel threatened by the removal of DEI offices. 

Hostin contended Trump's executive orders were "also eliminating the protections for discrimination in awarding government contracts."

Trump speaks

President Trump gives his second presidential inaugural address on Jan. 20, 2024. (Fox News)

Haines said that criticisms of DEI had to do with whether the programs are actually effective and argued that it was not always the case. 

"The stats show that they're very effective," Hostin pushed back.

Hostin said on Tuesday that Trump himself was a "DEI hire," arguing that he was a legacy hire and was "given everything."

Co-host Ana Navarro said the administration was going through a purge. 

"They are finding out, you know, who might be doing – I mean, they’ve been asking people in the different federal departments to basically snitch on each other. You know, who is a liberal? Who is Biden supporter? Who is into equity? And they have been purging those people, which they told us they were going to do," Navarro said. 

