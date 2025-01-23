'The View' fumes Trump is helping racists with DEI policies

"The View" co-hosts raged at President Trump's orders regarding government DEI offices on Thursday, arguing that he was green-lighting people who are racist.

"I think by getting rid of this and doing it in such a bold way on day one, what he is doing is giving a green light to people who are racist, to people who are homophobic. To people who are anti-women and think they should be in the kitchen and telling them there is no consequence to your racism," co-host Ana Navarro said.

The federal Office of Personnel Management (OPM) notified heads of agencies and departments that they must begin taking steps to close all diversity, equity and inclusion offices by the end of the day Wednesday and place government workers in those offices on paid leave, Fox News Digital reported Wednesday.

Co-host Sunny Hostin compared the move to Woodrow Wilson re-segregating the federal government, which she said led to a "plunge in income for not only Black workers but also for women."

TRUMP VOWS 'NEW ERA OF NATIONAL SUCCESS,' SAYS AMERICA'S 'DECLINE IS OVER' IN INAUGURAL ADDRESS

"I think it’s a war on people of color, and what we are going to see is a lot of pain, but especially to those communities that need those jobs," Hostin added.

Co-host Sara Haines pushed back on Navarro and Hostin, citing the criticisms of DEI programs, and argued they have been "a bureaucracy of money suck."

The co-host posed a question to Hostin about why people feel threatened by the removal of DEI offices.

Hostin contended Trump's executive orders were "also eliminating the protections for discrimination in awarding government contracts."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Haines said that criticisms of DEI had to do with whether the programs are actually effective and argued that it was not always the case.

"The stats show that they're very effective," Hostin pushed back.

Hostin said on Tuesday that Trump himself was a "DEI hire," arguing that he was a legacy hire and was "given everything."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Co-host Ana Navarro said the administration was going through a purge.

"They are finding out, you know, who might be doing – I mean, they’ve been asking people in the different federal departments to basically snitch on each other. You know, who is a liberal? Who is Biden supporter? Who is into equity? And they have been purging those people, which they told us they were going to do," Navarro said.