Trump promises game-changing convention that focuses on American greatness

Trump promises game-changing convention focusing on American greatness, repelling Dems barbs

President Trump previewed this week’s Republican National Convention Sunday, promising the quadrennial confab will counter what he called the Democrats “dark” event last week and instead offer a positive vision of “American greatness.”

Trailing former vice president Joe Biden in national public opinion polls – and more importantly also down by single-digit margins in many of the key general election battleground states that will decide the White House contest – Trump is working to create game-changing moments that can alter the long-standing dynamic in the 2020 presidential race.

“Where Joe Biden sees American darkness, I see American greatness,” the president said Friday at a gathering of the Council for National Policy, which is composed of leading Republican donors.



“Four straight days attacking America, as a racist, horrible country that must be redeemed,” Trump said. “Joe Biden grimly declared a season of American darkness, but look at what we’ve accomplished, until the plague came in, and look, we’re doing it again.”

Testing out themes for the convention, Trump urged supporters to “reject the anger and the hate of the Democrat party” and argued that “no party can lead America that spends so much time tearing down America.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



Kim Jong Un has fallen into coma, sister set to take control, South Korean ex-diplomat alleges

Just days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un designated his younger sister to take the reins of some of the country’s leadership role, a South Korean ex-diplomat is speculating the strong-armed leader has fallen into a coma.

Chang Song-min, a former aide to South Korea’s late president Kim Dae-jung, made the claims to South Korean media, according to the New York Post. Chang suggested Kim is in a coma, “but his life has not ended.”



In a private meeting with lawmakers last week, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service said Kim Yo-jong, the first vice department director of the Workers’ Party Central Committee, is steering overall state affairs on the delegation,” though Kim her brother still maintains “absolute authority.”



While there is still doubt about Chang’s claims, it was not the first time Kim’s prolonged absence from the public spotlight has fueled speculation about his health. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Kellyanne Conway to leave White House post to focus on her family

Kellyanne Conway, President Trump’s counselor and one of the longest fixtures in the Trump White House, will leave her position at the end of the month to focus on her family, she tweeted late Sunday.

Her husband, George Conway, a fierce critic of President Trump, was also expected to make unspecified changes.



“We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids,” she said in a statement. “Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months.”



She said the decision to exit the White House — months before the election — was “completely” her choice and once again pointed out her devotion to her children and said there will be less “drama, more mama.”

Conway has been one of the most effective envoys for Trump and has seldom backed down from questions from the press and the target of criticism from Democrats. She helped him win election in 2016 as his campaign manager. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



- Police-involved shooting in Wisconsin prompts violent protest: report

- New Zealand mosque mass shooter to speak at sentencing trial -- but what he says will be censored

- Trump announces emergency authorization of ‘breakthrough’ coronavirus treatment

- Goodell tells Fox Sports' Acho 'I wish we had listened earlier' on kneeling, race

- Rep. Ken Buck responds to Democrats $25 billion post office bailout vote: 'Postal Service has been bleeding money for 40 years’



- Dollar steadies Monday, as traders look to global economic health

- Facebook's Zuckerberg raised red flags concerning threat of TikTok: report

- Navarro slams Biden as siding with credit card companies over consumers with 2005 bankruptcy bill

Steve Hilton had nothing but praise for President Trump’s second term agenda Sunday night after getting a sneak peak on Fox's “The Next Revolution.” He reports the plan contains 50 commitments in 10 categories including jobs, the end of US reliance on China, draining the Swamp and defending police.



