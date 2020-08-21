Conway blasts Biden's coronavirus comments at DNC as 'confounding display' of arrogance, ignorance

Former Vice President Joe Biden exhibited "arrogance and ignorance" when he spoke about the coronavirus pandemic during his nomination acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention, White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway said Friday.

"It’s a confounding display of the intersection of arrogance and ignorance because he doesn’t know what we’ve done on COVID-19," Conway told "The Daily Briefing".

"Firstly, when he said it’s your patriotic duty to wear a mask, he sounds like President Trump, who said it’s your patriotic duty to wear a mask and tweeted out a picture of him wearing a mask and basically said, 'I'm wearing a mask, you wear a mask,'" she continued. "The same week, he recognized that people can't go to bars, places of worship, places of work, places of learning, and so he pulled down his own live, in-person convention and stopped doing these big rallies as well because the president believes what’s good for thee is good for me."

On Thursday, Biden lamented America's supposed lack of progress in confronting the virus, accusing Trump of failing to protect the country.

"I will do what we should have done from the very beginning. Our current president has failed in his most basic duty to this nation. He failed to protect us. He failed to protect America," Biden said.

For months, Trump has been criticized for attempting to hold public events and not taking a stronger stance on mask-wearing earlier in the pandemic. In June, he held an indoor rally in Tulsa, Okla. and attended a 4th of July event at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota two weeks later. Both events were held despite Centers for Disease Control guidance surrounding social distancing and Trump did not wear a mask at either one of them.

Also this summer, Trump sought to move the Republican National Convention from Charlotte, N.C. to Jacksonville, Fla., but later changed his decision amid concerns about a spike in coronavirus cases across the Sun Belt.

"Vice President Biden also said things that you would think somebody other than one who had been in Washington for 47 years and vice president for eight would never be able to say with a straight face, and it's this: He's saying we need to develop PPE [Personal Protective Equipment] in the United States," Conway told host Dana Perino. "Great idea, but it's President Trump who says 'Buy American, Hire American, make in America.'

"They left us a depleted national stockpile," Conway added, referring to the Obama-Biden administration. "We didn’t have enough ventilators. We went, and using the [Defense] Production Act, and also incentivizing private companies ... got all this ventilator capacity so that every state that requested ventilators got ventilators."