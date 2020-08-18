Conway claims DNC speakers attacking Trump to distract from 'feckless, reckless and cantankerous' Biden

The repeated attacks against President Trump at the Democratic National Convention betray a lack of confidence among party leaders "in the competence of their nominee, Joe Biden," counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway argued on "Hannity" Tuesday.

"The person mentioned most in the Biden convention is not Joe Biden, it’s Donald Trump," Conway told Sean Hannity. "It's every noun, verb and adverb out of their mouth. It tells you that the Democratic Party themselves has no confidence in the competence in their nominee, Joe Biden."

BIDEN FORMALLY NOMINATED AS DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL STANDARD BEARER

Conway made the comment after former President Bill Clinton took aim at Trump in pointed terms Tuesday night, calling him "a president who defines the job as spending hours a day watching TV and zapping people on social media." Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams launched rhetorical attacks of her own at the president, labeling Trump as a “president of cowardice" and a “man who only knows how to deny or distract.”

CLINTON SKEWERS TRUMP IN CONVENTION ADDRESS

"Have you ever seen such a grievance-filled...nominee that’s feckless and reckless and cantankerous?" — Kellyanne Conway, 'Hannity'

Conway explained the attacks as a sign that Democrats are scrambling to portray their nominee as an effective leader, despite the fact that the former vice president has accomplished "less in 47 years in Washington than Donald Trump has done in 47 months in Washington."

"Four years ago," Conway told Hannity, "I was with you in Philadelphia [at the 2016 Democratic National Convention] and we would say, 'Wow, have you ever seen such a grievance-filled ... nominee that’s feckless and reckless and cantankerous?'

"The answer is yes," she added, "even more so now."