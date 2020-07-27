Portland police respond to reports of gunfire at courthouse as protests continue for 60th consecutive night

Pre-order Sean Hannity's new book LIVE FREE OR DIE: https://www.seanhannitybook.com/

Gunfire reported near Portland courthouse site, 2 arrested, 1 injured

Police in Portland responded to reports of gunfire near the courthouse protest site and took two individuals into custody, according to a report.



The Oregonian reported authorities responded to reports of gunfire in downtown Portland as protests stretched into the 60th consecutive night in the city. An apparent victim was treated at a hospital after being taken there in a private vehicle. The report pointed out it was not immediately clear if the shooting was related to the protests.

“As police were securing the scene a person arrived at a hospital by private vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound, non-life-threatening," police said in a statement. "That person seems to have been associated with the incident near SW 4th Avenue and SW Salmon Street. Portland Police are still investigating."



KATU reported the shooting occurred about a block from where protesters have been clashing with police and federal troops. Tweets from the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse indicate another large crowd late Sunday. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



Other related developments:

- American protests: Demonstrations, violent riots expected to continue throughout the country

- Gohmert: Democrats' 'strategy' is to 'keep America in turmoil' to make it easier to dump Trump

- Portland rioters use 'cover of crowd' to commit crimes, launch fireworks at officers

- DHS Secretary Wolf says Portland protests different from 'normal criminal activity'



Stanley Kurtz praises Trump's latest 'tremendous accomplishment,' and why media largely overlooked it

Stanley Kurtz, a senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, spoke glowingly to Fox News about what he termed a "tremendous accomplishment" of the Trump administration -- one the mainstream media apparently failed to even notice.



Speaking on "Life Liberty & Levin" that aired Sunday, Kurtz elucidated on the "Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing Rule," (AFFH) a law added by former President Barack Obama to the 1968 Fair Housing Act, which the conservative scholar said has aimed to expand federal influence over suburbia.

Last Thursday, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Dr. Ben Carson announced he's stripping Obama's AFFH Rule from the Fair Housing Act, saying the rule "was an overreach of unelected Washington bureaucrats into local communities" -- a point Kurtz echoed.



"Very recently, President Trump, with the help of Secretary Carson, have in a very powerful and effective way put an end to AFFH as it was created under the Obama-Biden administration," Kurtz explained. CLICK HERE FOR MORE



Other related developments:

- 100 Days Out: Trump looks for game change as Biden makes gains

- Fox News Poll: Biden tops Trump in battlegrounds Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania

- Chris Wallace: Trump may have realized he's in a hole, so 'stop digging'



Sen. Tom Cotton attempts to clarify slavery comment, calls out ‘fake news’

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., took to Twitter Sunday to call out what he identified as “fake news” after criticism after a newspaper interview where he spoke about the founding fathers and how they considered slavery a “necessary evil.”

Cotton was interviewed in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and spoke about a bill that he sponsored that seeks to deny federal funds to schools that incorporate the New York Times’ controversial ‘1619 Project’ into its teaching curriculum.



Cotton told the paper, “We have to study the history of slavery and its role and impact on the development of our country because otherwise we can’t understand our country. As the Founding Fathers said, it was the necessary evil upon which the union was built, but the union was built in a way, as Lincoln said, to put slavery on the course to its ultimate extinction.”



The quote was picked up by critics on social media who called out the senator for what they said appeared to a justification for slavery. CLICK HERE FOR MORE



TODAY'S MUST-READS:

- Minnesota couple who wore Nazi flag face covering told not to return: report

- Chicago nurse brawls with train passenger who ranted about coronavirus: video

- China reports highest daily domestic coronavirus infections since March

- Mike Ditka: 'If you can't respect our national anthem, get the he-- out of the country'

- Rep. John Lewis' body carried across Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama tributes



THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- Business economists sketch a more hopeful outlook

- Gas price increase slows in past 2 weeks

- Gold soars to all-time high as dollar dive adds fuel to record run

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History."



SOME PARTING WORD

Steve Hilton praised President Trump’s comments last week on school reopenings in which the president said if the buildings do not open for classes, federal education funds should be redistributed to public, private and charter schools who do open.



