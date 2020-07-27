Expand / Collapse search
China reports highest daily domestic coronavirus infections since March

By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
China said on Monday that it recorded the highest number of coronavirus infections since March as much of the world contends with pockets of new outbreaks.

Reuters reported that China’s health commission announced 61 new coronavirus cases, which was the most cases since March 6 when there were 75 new cases reported. Johns Hopkins reported that China has seen 86,000 official cases and 4,600 deaths. The U.S. has seen 4.2 million cases and 146,000 deaths. There have been questions about the accuracy of Beijing’s figures.

Worldwide, more than 15.7 million infections and over 640,000 deaths have been reported, according to data compiled from government announcements by Johns Hopkins University. Experts say all those figures understate the true toll of the pandemic, due to limited testing and other issues.

On Saturday, China reported 46 cases in the mainland, according to Reuters.

