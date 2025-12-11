Expand / Collapse search
Luigi Mangione

Police warned Luigi Mangione he'd face more trouble for using fake name: bodycam video

Body camera video shows Altoona officers repeatedly cautioning alleged CEO killer during arrest at McDonald's

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes , Brendan McDonald Fox News
Senior correspondent Eric Shawn reports on the evidence hearing in the trial of alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO assassin Luigi Mangione, as defense attorneys seek to toss bodycam footage, arguing an illegal search and failure to read Miranda rights.

Police in Pennsylvania repeatedly warned Luigi Mangione he'd be in more trouble if he continued using a fake name with officers, a lieutenant said.

Mangione returned to Manhattan Criminal Court Thursday for the seventh day of hearings to determine whether evidence will be excluded from his upcoming trial for the alleged killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. 

In newly released body camera video from Mangione's Dec. 9, 2024, arrest, Altoona Police Lt. William Hanelly said the suspect would be in even more trouble if he continued using a fake name with officers.

NYC PROSECUTORS SHARE EVIDENCE PHOTOS REVEALING LUIGI MANGIONE'S POSSESSIONS AT TIME OF ARREST

Mangione was eventually booked for using a fake ID, adding that his bag was searched after he was in custody.

Hanelly also testified that a warrant wasn't needed to search Mangione's bag, saying it was a warrant exception.

Luigi Mangione appears in court for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan Supreme Court for a suppression hearing in the murder of UHC CEO Brian Thompson Dec. 11, 2025. (Curtis Means for Daily Mail via Pool)

Sketch of Luigi Mangione in court for hearing

Sketch of Luigi Mangione in court Dec. 1, 2025, in New York, NY. (Jane Rosenberg)

Video shown in court from Mangione's arrest at the Altoona, Pennsylvania, McDonald's shows one police officer saying, "We probably need a search warrant at this point."

Another officer responded, "It doesn’t matter. He is under arrest for a crime here, so we can search," referring to the arrest of Mangione for allegedly possessing a fake ID.

Mangione's attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, argued the backpack search was illegal and is attempting to exclude that evidence from trial.

BODYCAM IMAGES SHOW LUIGI MANGIONE'S MCDONALD'S ARREST AS DEFENSE CHALLENGES EVIDENCE COLLECTION

Luigi Mangione appears in court for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

Luigi Mangione in court at 100 Centre Street in Manhattan for a pretrial evidence hearing Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. (William Farrington for New York Post via Pool)

Earlier in the week, prosecutors released several pictures depicting Mangione's possessions, such as his ID, credit and debit cards, an alleged escape route from Pittsburgh to Cincinnati and more.

An employee at the McDonald's restaurant reportedly recognized Mangione and told a co-worker, who alerted police.

Before Mangione was arrested by police, body camera video released earlier by prosecutors shows a police officer saying he received a call that he looked "suspicious."

  • Evidence collected in the Luigi Mangione murder case
    Image 1 of 13

    Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured is Mangione’s passport, driver's license, debit and credit cards and a wallet. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • Mangione evidence 2
    Image 2 of 13

    Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • Mangione evidence 3
    Image 3 of 13

    Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured are Mangione’s memory card, headphones and batteries. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • Evidence collected in the Luigi Mangione murder case
    Image 4 of 13

    Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured: Mangione’s laptop. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • Mangione evidence 4
    Image 5 of 13

    Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured is Mangione’s gun silencer. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • Mangione Evidence 5
    Image 6 of 13

    Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured is Mangione’s manifesto. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • Mangione Evidence 6
    Image 7 of 13

    Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured is Mangione’s gun. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • Mangione Evidence 7
    Image 8 of 13

    Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured are Mangione’s pocket knife, zip ties and a tool. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • Mangione Evidence 8
    Image 9 of 13

    Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured is Mangione’s magazine with bullets. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • Evidence collected in the Luigi Mangione murder case
    Image 10 of 13

    Photo evidence showing the possessions of Luigi Mangione during the arrest for the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Pictured: Mangione’s cell phone. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • Mangione Evidence 9
    Image 11 of 13

    Photo evidence showing the possessions of Luigi Mangione during his arrest for the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Pictured are Mangione’s digital camera, safety pins, solid state drive, tools and a pouch.  (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • Evidence collected in the Luigi Mangione murder case
    Image 12 of 13

    Photo evidence showing the possessions of Luigi Mangione during his arrest for the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Pictured is Mangione’s alleged escape route with clothing notes. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • Mangione Evidence 10
    Image 13 of 13

    Photo evidence showing the possessions of Luigi Mangione during his arrest for the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Pictured is Mangione’s alleged plan for an escape route from Pittsburgh to Cincinnati. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

"I'm sorry," Mangione told the police officer before looking down at his phone. Mangione identified himself as "Mark Rosario" during the interaction and handed over an ID.

According to the officer, the person who reported Mangione to authorities did so because they "thought [he] looked like someone."

Brian Thompson in a blue button down shirt and blue zip-up smiles for the camera

Luigi Mangione allegedly killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, pictured. (AP Photo/UnitedHealth Group via AP)

"I'm a manager at Plank Road McDonald's out here on the boulevard," a McDonald's manager told a 911 dispatcher at the time. "And I have a customer here that some other customers were suspicious of, that he looks like the CEO shooter from New York."

Mangione faces numerous state and federal charges in the alleged murder.

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
