Police warned Luigi Mangione he'd face more trouble for using fake name: bodycam video

Police in Pennsylvania repeatedly warned Luigi Mangione he'd be in more trouble if he continued using a fake name with officers, a lieutenant said.

Mangione returned to Manhattan Criminal Court Thursday for the seventh day of hearings to determine whether evidence will be excluded from his upcoming trial for the alleged killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

In newly released body camera video from Mangione's Dec. 9, 2024, arrest, Altoona Police Lt. William Hanelly said the suspect would be in even more trouble if he continued using a fake name with officers.

Mangione was eventually booked for using a fake ID, adding that his bag was searched after he was in custody.

Hanelly also testified that a warrant wasn't needed to search Mangione's bag, saying it was a warrant exception.

Video shown in court from Mangione's arrest at the Altoona, Pennsylvania, McDonald's shows one police officer saying, "We probably need a search warrant at this point."

Another officer responded, "It doesn’t matter. He is under arrest for a crime here, so we can search," referring to the arrest of Mangione for allegedly possessing a fake ID.

Mangione's attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, argued the backpack search was illegal and is attempting to exclude that evidence from trial.

Earlier in the week, prosecutors released several pictures depicting Mangione's possessions, such as his ID, credit and debit cards, an alleged escape route from Pittsburgh to Cincinnati and more.

An employee at the McDonald's restaurant reportedly recognized Mangione and told a co-worker, who alerted police.

Before Mangione was arrested by police, body camera video released earlier by prosecutors shows a police officer saying he received a call that he looked "suspicious."

"I'm sorry," Mangione told the police officer before looking down at his phone. Mangione identified himself as "Mark Rosario" during the interaction and handed over an ID.

According to the officer, the person who reported Mangione to authorities did so because they "thought [he] looked like someone."

"I'm a manager at Plank Road McDonald's out here on the boulevard," a McDonald's manager told a 911 dispatcher at the time. "And I have a customer here that some other customers were suspicious of, that he looks like the CEO shooter from New York."

Mangione faces numerous state and federal charges in the alleged murder.

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.