Shooting inside Indiana supermarket leaves 3 dead, with 2 officers sustaining injuries

A shooter who opened fire inside an Elkhart, Indiana supermarket on Monday evening is dead after killing two people and injuring two police officers, according to authorities.

The Elkhart Police Department told Fox News Digital that officers responded to Martin’s Super Market on E. Jackson Boulevard at about 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When the officers and emergency medical service crews arrived, two people were found inside the supermarket suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the two victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers then engaged in gunfire with a third person believed to be the suspect who was ultimately shot and killed, police said.

Two officers sustained gunshot wounds during the encounter and were transported to an area hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

"It’s a sad day in Elkhart," Jessica McBrier, public information officer for the Elkhart Police Department said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the people affected."

McBrier also said there is no further threat to the community.

The District Attorney’s homicide unit is handling the investigation.

Elkhart is about 20 miles east of South Bend – the home of the University of Notre Dame in northern Indiana.