Indiana

Shooting inside Indiana supermarket leaves 3 dead, with 2 officers sustaining injuries

Police say, 'It's a sad day in Elkhart'

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner , Lorraine Taylor Fox News
Published
Indiana supermarket shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 officers injured Video

Police in Elkhart, Indiana said two people were shot and killed and the suspected gunman was dead after a shooting at Martin's Super Market. Two police officers were also injured. (Video: Scott Taylor/Fox News Digital)

A shooter who opened fire inside an Elkhart, Indiana supermarket on Monday evening is dead after killing two people and injuring two police officers, according to authorities.

The Elkhart Police Department told Fox News Digital that officers responded to Martin’s Super Market on E. Jackson Boulevard at about 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Elkhart, Indiana shooting

A man opened fire inside a Martin's Super Market store in Elkhart, Indiana, killing two people before he was shot and killed by police, authorities said. Two police officers were also injured in the shooting. (Scott Taylor/Fox News Digital)

When the officers and emergency medical service crews arrived, two people were found inside the supermarket suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the two victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers then engaged in gunfire with a third person believed to be the suspect who was ultimately shot and killed, police said.

INDIANA MOTHER ADMITS TO HER ROLE IN NEGLECT THAT LED TO BABY BEING MAIMED BY RATS: PROSECUTORS

Scene of fatal grocery store shooting in Elkhart, Indiana

The two police officers injured in the shooting at Martin's Super Market in Elkhart, Indiana are said to be in stable condition. (Scott Taylor/Fox News Digital)

Two officers sustained gunshot wounds during the encounter and were transported to an area hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

"It’s a sad day in Elkhart," Jessica McBrier, public information officer for the Elkhart Police Department said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the people affected."

Indiana shooting

Police were on scene investigating after a fatal shooting at the small-town grocery store in northern Indiana. (Scott Taylor/Fox News Digital)

McBrier also said there is no further threat to the community.

The District Attorney’s homicide unit is handling the investigation.

Elkhart is about 20 miles east of South Bend – the home of the University of Notre Dame in northern Indiana. 

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.