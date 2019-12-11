Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Navy
Published

After NAS Pensacola shooting, Navy posthumously awards Wings of Gold to victims

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
Hero NAS Pensacola shooting victim saved countless lives, family revealsVideo

Hero NAS Pensacola shooting victim saved countless lives, family reveals

A Naval Academy graduate shot 5 times at NAS Pensacola relayed crucial information about the identity of the shooter before succumbing to his injuries. Joshua Watson's family joins 'Fox &amp; Friends' with the details.

The U.S. Navy has posthumously awarded Wings of Gold to the three American sailors who were killed in the shooting at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola in Florida on Friday.

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly on Tuesday proclaimed Ensign Joshua K. Watson as a naval aviator, and Airman Mohammed S. Haitham and Airman Apprentice Cameron S. Walters as naval aircrewmen, Fox 13 News reported.

“It is my honor today to present the Wings of Gold to the families of these three American heroes who were among the first to respond to horrific attacks upon our own naval family and tragically were also our sailors who made the ultimate sacrifice in protecting their brothers and sisters in arms,” Modly said in a statement.

Modly said the Wings of Gold are symbolic of the goal all three sailors were working to realize during their military training.

“Airman Haitham, Airman Walters and Ensign Watson represent the highest virtues of naval aviation and undoubtedly belong in that great fraternity of selfless service to our Navy, our Department and our Nation,” Modly said.

Mohammed S. Haitham, Joshua K. Watson and Cameron S. Walters, left to right, were bestowed posthumous Wings of Gold after the shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla. (US Navy)

Mohammed S. Haitham, Joshua K. Watson and Cameron S. Walters, left to right, were bestowed posthumous Wings of Gold after the shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla. (US Navy)

Vice Adm. DeWolfe H. Miller III called the men heroes for trying to stop the attack.

“Their actions and sacrifice embodied the competence, courage and character of those who wear Naval Aviation Wings of Gold," Miller said. "These wings were presented in honor of their brave actions and in everlasting memory of their sacrifice.”

Oliver North on NAS Pensacola attack: 'This is radical Islamic terror'Video

Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, a 21-year-old aviation student from Saudi Arabia, opened fire at NAS Pensacola on Friday, killing the three military members and injuring eight others. Police shot and killed the Saudi gunman.

Navy IDs 3 victims of NAS Pensacola shooting; military calls for increased security checksVideo

The Pentagon on Tuesday suspended more than 850 Saudi students from flight training in response to the deadly shooting.

Instructor pilots also asked top military brass for permission to arm themselves in the wake of the shooting.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.