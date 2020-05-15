Pelosi looks to negotiate $3T coronavirus relief bill as White House threatens veto

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Pelosi calls Democrats' $3T coronavirus relief bill a starting offer as White House threatens veto: 'We're open to negotiation'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi acknowledged Thursday that the Democrats' $3 trillion coronavirus relief legislation does not have a good chance of becoming law and suggested the massive bill could be a starting point for talks with the White House and Senate.

"We're putting our offer on the table, we're open to negotiation," Pelosi said Thursday on the eve of the planned vote on the HEROES Act. Her comments came just as the White House issued an official veto threat on the proposal, accusing Democrats of wanting to pass "long-standing partisan and ideological wish lists" rather than addressing the nation's public health and economic challenges.

The White House chided Democrats for looking to make some illegal immigrants eligible for a second round of $1,200 direct payments, and for including a $25 billion "bailout" for the U.S. Postal Service and funding vote-by-mail and same-day registration.

But at the Capitol, Pelosi framed the legislation -- the biggest relief package in history -- as a necessary expense to deal with the unprecedented economic and health crisis that has left nearly 85,000 Americans dead and 36 million jobless. Click here for more on our top story.

Trump wants FBI’s original ‘302’ report on Flynn case, says former adviser 'persecuted'

President Trump late Thursday night inquired about the fate of the FBI’s “302” report on the Michael Flynn case that officials say vanished after the president’s first national security adviser met with federal agents in January 2017.

“Where is the 302? It is missing. Was it stolen or destroyed? General Flynn is being persecuted!” Trump tweeted.

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, told Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo that the original 302 document — which typically summarizes witness interviews with agents — was “missing.” Nunes said the document is where Flynn is accused of lying to investigators.

Bartiromo pointed out that federal agents usually summarize their interviews with subjects on forms known as 302s. Nunes laid out what he said he knows about the original report. He said it was written and transcribed and recalled FBI sources saying, "Look, there’s nothing to see here, Flynn wasn’t lying.” Click here for more.

CDC issues health advisory about mysterious coronavirus-related condition found in children

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an advisory on Thursday regarding a severe inflammatory condition found in children believed to be associated with the coronavirus.

Doctors describe the inflammatory condition MIS-C as similar to Kawasaki disease, a rare illness that causes swelling in medium-sized arteries throughout the body. MIS-C can cause persistent fever and symptoms that include hypotension, rashes, gastrointestinal symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea, as well as elevated inflammatory markers, the CDC said.

"Healthcare providers who have cared or are caring for patients younger than 21 years of age meeting MIS-C criteria should report suspected cases to their local, state, or territorial health department," the CDC advisory said.

The condition has been reported in recent weeks in pediatric coronavirus cases in a handful of U.S. states and elsewhere. It's raised concern for doctors in New York and California as well as those in Britain. Click here for more.

To get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox, sign up here.

SOME PARTING WORDS

Mark Levin blasts U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan on "Hannity," and accuses him of "going rogue" in his handling of the case of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

