This Day in History: May 15

On this day, May 15 …



2014: President Barack Obama dedicates the National Sept. 11 Memorial Museum deep beneath ground zero, calling it a symbol that says of America: "Nothing can ever break us."



Also on this day:

1862: President Abraham Lincoln signs an act establishing the Department of Agriculture.

1972: Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace is shot and left paralyzed while campaigning for president in Laurel, Md.

1988: The Soviet Union begins withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan, more than eight years after Soviet forces entered the country.