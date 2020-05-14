Giants' Deandre Baker, Seahawks' Quinton Dunbar face arrest warrants in Florida armed robbery, police say

New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker and Quinton Dunbar of the Seattle Seahawks have warrants out for their arrests Thursday after police alleged they stole thousands of dollars in cash and valuables from a Florida party.

Baker, a former first-round draft pick of the Giants in 2019, faced four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Dunbar also faced four counts of armed robbery with a firearm, the Miramar Police Department announced.

The Giants released a statement saying, "We are aware of the situation. We have been in contact with DeAndre. We have no further comment at this time." The league added, "We are aware of the matter but will decline further comment at this time."

According to police, the two men were partying in Miramar when an argument broke out and Baker took out a semi-automatic firearm. Police also said that the men began to steal watches and other valuables from party guests, and Baker reportedly told a third man -- who was wearing a red mask -- to shoot at someone who had just arrived at the party.

Baker and Dunbar allegedly stole more than $7,000 in cash -- along with several valuable watches including an $18,000 Rolex watch, a $25,000 Hublot, and an Audemars Piguet timepiece, according to police.

Police said that one witness told them they had met Baker and Dunbar at a party a few days earlier in Miami -- at which the NFL players had "lost" around $70,000. According to TMZ, Baker and Dunbar lost the money in high-stakes card games and other forms of gambling.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to the police, some people at the party believed it was a planned robbery because when they were done taking valuables, there were three getaway cars strategically positioned to "expedite an immediate departure."

Police were looking for both Baker and Dunbar, but investigators told TMZ that they have been in contact with representatives for the suspects and they're currently working on a planned surrender.