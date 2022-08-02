Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

NYC suspect in unprovoked Times Square box cutter slashing attack identified, but remains at large

NYPD hunting suspect Anthony Evans, accused in daylight box cutter attack at popular Manhattan tourist hub

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
NYPD seeking suspect in broad daylight Manhattan box cutter attack Video

NYPD seeking suspect in broad daylight Manhattan box cutter attack

NYPD is asking for help locating the male suspect who attacked a woman with a box cutter in broad daylight by a Manhattan tourist hub.

The New York Police Department on Monday identified a man captured on video using a box cutter to slash an unsuspecting woman in a broad daylight unprovoked attack in a popular tourist destination. 

As of Tuesday morning, the Times Square slashing suspect – identified by detectives as 30-year-old Anthony Evans – remains at large, and police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call or direct message @NYPDTips at 1-800-577-TIPS. A $3,000 reward is being offered in connection to the case. 

NYPD initially released surveillance video of the attack on Sunday. 

The footage showed a Black male — wearing a black jacket and gray sweatpants — rushing up behind a woman pulling a cart designed to carry groceries at about 10 a.m. in the vicinity of 7th Avenue and West 42nd Street in Manhattan.

NEW YORK CITY BOX CUTTER ATTACK CAUGHT ON VIDEO IN HEART OF TOURIST CAPITAL 

NYPD identified the Times Square box cutter slashing suspect as 30-year-old Anthony Evans. 

NYPD identified the Times Square box cutter slashing suspect as 30-year-old Anthony Evans.  (NYPD )

He raises his arm above his head, before then swinging it downward in a wide swipe at the woman, who is slashed with the box cutter and retreats out of frame in the brief snippet.

The victim, a 59-year-old woman, was slashed in her right hand, police said. EMS transported her to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, FOX 5 NY reported. 

NYPD is seeking information on a wanted assault suspect after an "unprovoked" box cutter attack near Time's Square.

NYPD is seeking information on a wanted assault suspect after an "unprovoked" box cutter attack near Time's Square. (NYPD)

NYPD data showed a 17.3% increase in felony assaults citywide in June compared to the same month last year. The citywide crime statistics for July have not yet been released as of Tuesday. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 