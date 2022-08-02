NYC suspect in unprovoked Times Square box cutter slashing attack identified, but remains at large

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Police Department on Monday identified a man captured on video using a box cutter to slash an unsuspecting woman in a broad daylight unprovoked attack in a popular tourist destination.

As of Tuesday morning, the Times Square slashing suspect – identified by detectives as 30-year-old Anthony Evans – remains at large, and police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call or direct message @NYPDTips at 1-800-577-TIPS. A $3,000 reward is being offered in connection to the case.

NYPD initially released surveillance video of the attack on Sunday.

The footage showed a Black male — wearing a black jacket and gray sweatpants — rushing up behind a woman pulling a cart designed to carry groceries at about 10 a.m. in the vicinity of 7th Avenue and West 42nd Street in Manhattan.

He raises his arm above his head, before then swinging it downward in a wide swipe at the woman, who is slashed with the box cutter and retreats out of frame in the brief snippet.

The victim, a 59-year-old woman, was slashed in her right hand, police said. EMS transported her to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, FOX 5 NY reported.

NYPD data showed a 17.3% increase in felony assaults citywide in June compared to the same month last year. The citywide crime statistics for July have not yet been released as of Tuesday.