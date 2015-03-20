New York man faces new charges of attempting to provide support to Islamic State group

An upstate New York man accused of plotting to kill members of the U.S. military and others is now facing new charges that he tried to aid the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq.

Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that a grand jury indicted 30-year-old Mufid Elfgeeh of Rochester on charges of attempting to provide material support to the designated foreign terrorist organization.

Court documents say Elfgeeh encouraged three people to travel to Syria to join fighters with the Islamic State group.

The Yemen-born man was arrested earlier this year after prosecutors say he bought two guns from an FBI informant. Investigators say he plotted to kill returning U.S. troops for American actions overseas and Shiite Muslims over the civil war in Syria.

Information on Elfgeeh's lawyer wasn't immediately available.